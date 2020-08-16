It appears the appeals of the five cases against the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District regarding the now-famed $18 fee are over, but there is one such action still pending — in Boone County.
The fee is part of the receivership which was granted to devise a plan for repaying bondholders who invested money in what became the NABORS landfill fiasco. A fraction of proceeds from the fee would also go to the solid waste district to help defray costs of maintaining the landfill in northern Baxter County.
Circuit judges in Baxter, Carroll, Marion, Newton and Searcy County lawsuits challenging the fee have ruled the fee to be an illegal exaction or tax, thus unconstitutional.
The receiver appointed to the collect money from taxpayers in the six counties that at the time comprised the solid waste district to repay bondholders had filed notice of appeal to the state Supreme Court.
However, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox, who oversaw appointment of the receiver, ordered last month that the receiver must stop actively pursuing the appeals. The receiver did file a motion asking the court to order that he lodge the record from those court cases to preserve the appeal. That motion had not been ruled on by Friday afternoon.
Bank OZK, acting as the trustee for bondholders, had been trying to determine if it could follow through with the appeal process, records show. The trustee wasn’t named as a party in the five lawsuits that had been decided, so it technically did not have legal standing to appeal those decisions.
The trustee informed Judge Fox on Thursday that it would not be seeking the right to appeal decisions in those five cases upon which judges ruled. So, it appears those cases have been decided.
However, the final resolution of those cases, filed by Robert Tanner, is still pending before Boone County Circuit Judge John Putman.
Records show that Putman ordered in February that the bondholders, as well as the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, be added as a party to the lawsuit. They were added as parties later that month.
In early July, Fayetteville lawyer Matt Bishop representing Tanner sent a letter to Judge Putman requesting a hearing on motions in the case.
No hearing had been scheduled as of Friday afternoon.
