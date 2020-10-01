Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District board members heard this week that a court order would cease billing of $18 on property tax bills for 2020, but court records show that order has not been signed by a judge.
The solid waste district in 2012 defaulted on bonds sold to finance the purchase of now-defunct NABORS landfill. Bank of the Ozarks, now Bank OZK, sued the district for repayment as trustee for bondholders in Pulaski County Circuit Court, the location of the bank’s home office.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ruled in favor of the bank and accepted a receiver’s report that instituted the now-famous $18 fee on property owners’ tax statements.
Lawsuits filed on behalf of property owners in five of the counties that then comprised the solid waste district ended in those circuit judges ruling that the fee was actually a tax, or illegal exaction
Proceeds from the $18 fee collected in 2018 and 2019 were put in a separate account until all those lawsuits were settled. Money collected in 2020 is being held by county treasurers, officials say. The final of those lawsuits, which is filed in Boone County, is still pending.
Since that time, the money that had been collected, which amounts to about $2.3 million, has been transferred to the registry of the Pulaski County Circuit Court.
After an August hearing in Pulaski County, solid waste district board chairman Fred Woehl and solid waste district lawyer John Verkamp said Fox ruled orally from the bench that the $18 had been dissolved.
However, Fox never issued the order in writing. As such, the fee is still being collected.
At a board meeting Monday, Verkamp told board members that an order had been entered that would bar county officials from billing the $18 on property tax statements for 2020. Those bills will go out in January 2021.
When asked after the Monday meeting where the order originated, Verkamp said it came from Judge Fox.
But Boone County Assessor Brandi Diffey and Tax Collector Amy Jenkins said they have not seen that court order signed by the judge and file marked in the circuit clerk’s office.
In a letter to Judge Fox dated Sept. 6, Matt Bishop, the Fayetteville lawyer representing property owners in the six county lawsuits, proposed two orders for the judge to sign.
One was a motion to return the money collected in 2018 and 2019 and held in the registry of the court to be returned to the taxpayers. Fox denied that motion on Sept. 9.
The other proposed order would have instructed the assessor and collector to remove the $18 fee from property tax bills for 2020 (collected in 2021) as Fox apparently mentioned orally from the bench in August.
Fox has not taken any action on the latter proposed order, online court records show. Without that order signed by the judge, the fee will be included on 2020 tax bills that will be mailed out in January 2021, officials say.
