After two years of wrangling the issue around, Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox finally ruled in October that the famed $18 fee would not be collected on property owners’ future tax bills in Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties.
The fee is part of the receivership which was granted to devise a plan for repaying bondholders who invested money in what became the NABORS landfill fiasco. A fraction of proceeds from the fee would also go to the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District to help defray costs of maintaining the landfill in northern Baxter County.
Circuit judges in Baxter, Carroll, Marion, Newton and Searcy County lawsuits challenging the fee have ruled the fee to be an illegal exaction or tax, thus unconstitutional.
But the original lawsuit filed against the solid waste district by Bank OZK was still open. It was filed in Pulaski County before Judge Fox, who originally approved the $18 fee.
After a hearing before Judge Fox on Aug. 11, solid waste district board chairman Fred Woehl and solid waste district attorney John Verkamp told board members that the court had ruled the $18 fee is “gone.” They said Fox verbally issued that order from the bench.
But Fox had never entered a formal court order regarding the fee. That changed Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 21.
Proceeds from the fee collected on 2017 and 2018 property tax bills have been deposited in the registry of Fox’s court. No decision has been made regarding who should get that money. Bondholders and the plaintiffs each say they deserve the funds.
The fee was still being collected on 2019 tax bills, paid in 2020. But there had been no court order regarding the fate of the fee on 2020 tax bills, which will be mailed out next year.
Fox signed an order that said the fee shall cease to be collected for the 2020 tax year and in the future.
“The tax collectors of Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties shall not be required by this Court to include the charge on their current or future invoices,” the order said.
The case in Pulaski County has yet to be resolved and there is still one pending in Boone County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.