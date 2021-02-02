BELLEFONTE — Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson on Tuesday identified not only the victim in an apparent beating death at a residence in Bellefonte, but the two men suspected in the incident as well.
According to Roberson, his office was notified of the discovery of a body in a residence on Norvell Street in Bellefonte about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The victim was identified as 27-year-old Jeffrey Dillon Burchfield. Roberson said Burchfield lived at the residence and was deceased when investigators arrived.
The medical examiner’s preliminary report showed Burchfield died of blunt force trauma, which Roberson said is consistent with beating.
Two male subjects — 32-year-old Colby King of Harrison and 27-year-old Khade Greenhaw of Omaha — were identified as suspects in the case. They were taken into custody and have been held in the Boone County Jail since Saturday.
Roberson said both subjects face charges of capital murder, theft of property, tampering with physical evidence and aggravated residential burglary, which is an instance when a suspect enters a residence without permission with intent to commit a crime resulting in the death of another person.
A Harrison Police daily log shows officers on patrol advised they’d be out Saturday afternoon at a residence on Younes Drive while they were conducting an investigation.
Roberson said authorities haven’t released a motive in Burchfield’s death.
The sheriff went on to say that there are no other suspects in the incident and the public is safe.
He also said King and Greenhaw were being held Tuesday in the Boone County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.