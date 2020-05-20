MOUNTAIN HOME — Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said two women who went hiking Tuesday and got lost were rescued Wednesday, but a vehicle they had been in was still missing.
Montgomery said his office was notified about 9 p.m. Tuesday that 49-year-old Vickie Higginbotham and her stepdaughter, 30-year-old Sheila Honeycutt, both of Big Flat, had gone hiking in the Ozark National Forest earlier that day.
The sheriff said the women were able to text Vickie Higginbotham's husband saying that they were lost and needed help in the area of Cook Road (a Forest Service road) and Push Mountain Road.
Her husband said he had been searching for the missing women since about 5 p.m. Tuesday. He said he could hear them yelling, but couldn’t find them.
Personnel from the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas State Forestry Service, United States Forestry Service, Lone Rock Volunteer Fire Department and Baxter Regional Medical Center all responded to the area to assist with the search. The sheriff's office helicopter was also launched for the search.
Personnel in the helicopter were able to see a fire that the women had built and were then able to guide personnel from the U. S. Forestry Service to their location. The women were then brought out of the forest unharmed at approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday.
“The vehicle the women had been in was said to have been involved in a crash somewhere in the forest,” Montgomery said. “U.S. Forestry Service personnel will attempt to locate the vehicle [Wednesday] morning.”
