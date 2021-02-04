Officials say two men were taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center for treatment after a house fire on East South Avenue early Thursday morning.
According to 911 dispatch records, the Harrison Fire Department was dispatched to the fire on East South near the intersection with South Ash Street about 2 a.m. Thursday.
Harrison Police Cpl. Robert Turley and Sgt. Chad Morris also responded, a report shows.
In his report, Turley said he made contact with the occupants of the house, who are brothers and were standing on the roadway when he arrived.
Turley said one of the men said he awoke to hear his brother screaming. He said he crawled out a bedroom window and the report said he suffered lacerations doing so.
An NARMC ambulance was summoned and both men were taken to the hospital, the report said. Both required being treated with oxygen and one was sedated due to the trauma.
Harrison Fire Chief Marc Lowery said investigators went through the residence later Thursday morning. Although they did locate a possible origin of the fire, they didn’t locate any potential ignition source.
Lowery said investigators believe the fire was accidental and wasn’t still being investigated Thursday.
“The structure was a total loss,” the police report said.
