Arkansas State Police say a Green Forest man and a Harrison man were killed in crashes last Friday and Saturday respectively.
Frank F. Dickinson, 85, of Green Forest died as a result of a single-vehicle highway crash on US 62. It happened, state police say, at 11:54 p.m. Friday, July 10.
Dickinson was a passenger in the eastbound 2004 Chevrolet operated by Kevin J. Rogers, 55, of Berryville. Rogers was injured and was transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.
According to the crash summary filed by Cpl. Jeff Ricketts, the vehicle apparently ran off the south side of the roadway, reentered and overturned several times. It came to a final rest on the north side of US 62.
Ricketts noted in the report that weather conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
Daniel Rodriquez, 51, of Harrison, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Pine Bluff, Saturday, July 11, according to an ASP report.
A crash summary states that at 11:08 p.m., Rodriquez was operating a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on US 65, approximately a mile south of the state Highway 81 junction.
The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway before overturning and coming to final rest in the median of US 65 South. He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he died at 12 a.m., Sunday, July 12.
The report was filed by Trooper Shane P. Caviness.
He noted in the report that the weather was clear and the road condition was dry at the time of the crash.
