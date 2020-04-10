LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson touted the fact that the original projection of 3,500 positive coronavirus cases by April 10 in Arkansas far exceeded the actual number announced Friday.
The governor said the total positive cases had risen by 77 over the previous 24 hours to 1,171. Of those, 86 were hospitalized, an increase of 10 from the previous day.
State Health Secretary Nate Smith pointed out that the highest number of new cases reported was on April 4 and that number had leveled out over the past few days in the 70s.
Smith said the state received 1,348 test reports over the previous 24 hours. Eighty-three came from the University of Arkansas for Medical Services, and almost half of those from its mobile lab. The Arkansas Department of Health performed 118 tests and the remaining 1,147 reports came from commercial labs. The number of patients considered recovered rose by 59 to more than 300, leaving 836 active cases in the state.
Smith also report two new deaths over the previous 24 hours. One was under the age of 65 and the other was over.
Hutchinson said the first state employee to succumb to the COVID-19 disease was Richard Richardson, who worked as a substance abuse counselor with the state Department of Community Correction. He was 60.
The governor also said Richardson played football for the Arkansas Razorbacks, recruited by Lou Holtz.
Hutchinson said he and Smith spoke Friday with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the infectious disease expert with the National Institutes of Health who also is on President Trump’s COVID-19 task force.
The governor said Fauci gave them his “stamp of approval” for actions Arkansas officials were taking. Smith said he has long admired Fauci, who told them that Arkansas was a model for other states.
Hutchinson said the topic of a stay-at-home order did come up in the conversation, but Fauci didn’t recommend it. Arkansas is one of only a handful of states without such an order.
