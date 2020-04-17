EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of articles honoring area valedictorians and salutatorians.
Marcus Morris is the Valedictorian for Bruno-Pyatt High School and Alisha Bryson is the Salutatorian. Marcus is the son of Donald and Erica Morris. Alisha is the daughter of Chris and Kathie Bryson.
• What event, or who encouraged you to reach for this goal of honor graduate?
Marcus: My parents have always encouraged me to accomplish my goals in life and I have always set the bar higher for myself to be the best that I can be.
Alisha: My brother, Tanner Bryson, was one of the honor students last year, so my family encouraged me to go for it, too.
• What was your favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school?
Marcus: Playing pee wee basketball showed me how much I love the game! I also enjoyed quiz bowl.
Alisha: My favorite extracurricular activity was going to Oklahoma University College for cheer camp.
• How has technology benefited your education?
Morris: It has made resources more widely available for research and projects. It has also made communication with teachers and friends easier.
Alisha: Technology has benefited my education by allowing me to take online classes and it’s made research a lot quicker and easier.
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Marcus: Enjoy it while it lasts and work hard to achieve your goals.
Alisha: Don’t wish it away. It will be gone in a blink of an eye.
• What are your future plans?
Marcus: I plan to attend college and become a certified welder and pipe fitter.
Alisha: My future plan would be to go to college and become a registered nurse. Then I’d like to go back to get my BSN licenses.
