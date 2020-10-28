The total number of early votes cast in Boone County as of about noon Tuesday could be on a path to exceed those in the 2016 election, County Clerk Crystal Graddy said.
Graddy said just over 6,900 people had voted by noon Tuesday, which was compared to the roughly 10,000 who voted early in 2016.
Older voters are still leading in the number of ballots cast. Voters in age groups:
• 18-24 cast 5%.
• 25-34 cast 8%.
• 35-44 cast 12%.
• 45-54 cast 15%
• 55-64 cast 22%.
• 65-74 cast 24%.
• 75 and up cast 15%.
But the percentage of voters 18-24, 25-34 and 35-44 had each increased by 1% from Monday’s totals.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail was Tuesday. Any other absentee ballots requested will have to go through a ballot bearer.
If a voter needs an absentee ballot by bearer, the bearer must go to the Election Center to first get and sign for the application. However, the application can be found by going to boonecountyar.com and clicking on the county clerk tab. A link at the bottom of that page will allow you to print and fill out an absentee ballot application the bearer would take to the Election Center.
The bearer must then get and sign for the actual ballot to be delivered to the voter, along with a voter statement form. The ballot and voter statement form, along with a copy of the voter’s photo ID, must then be returned to the Election Center by 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Graddy said.
The ballot, statement form and photo ID copy may also be mailed back in a prepaid envelope from the Election Center. Graddy said the turnaround for delivery back to the Election Center has been a day because local Postal Service officials have been keeping absentee voting materials separate and sending them directly to the addressee rather than sent to a processing center, which could delay delivery.
Graddy said some voters have returned their ballots without a copy of the ID. Those voters are being contacted to let them know a copy of the ID is required. It can be a photocopy of the ID or a picture of the ID can be sent by email or text to election officials. Call 870-204-5476 for that contact information.
Early voting continues in the Election Center at the corner of West Central Avenue and South Cherry Street from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday of this week and again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early voting will end next Monday at 5 p.m. Polls will be open on Election Day from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at polling places around the county and at the Election Center.
