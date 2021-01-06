Arkansas State Police say the first day and a half of 2021 were deadly on Arkansas highways as six people were killed, including two pedestrians.
One woman was killed and a man injured in a one-vehicle crash about 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, on Highway 34 in Lawrence County.
According to a report, Christopher J. Finney, 22, of Pocahontas was the driver of a 1999 Chevrolet pickup. The vehicle was westbound when it went out of control, left the roadway and overturned. He was injured, but Thunder Tye Finney, 22, also of Pocahontas was killed.
A one-vehicle crash about 3:20 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, claimed the life of a Texarkana, Texas, man on U.S. Highway 371 in Sevier County.
A report said Rodricus U. Townsend, 23, was eastbound in a 2008 Honda Pilot when the vehicle went out of control while negotiating a curve. The Honda then rolled over into the south ditch.
A passenger in a 2020 Toyota Highlander was killed about 8:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, in a one-vehicle wreck on Harrisburg Road in Craighead County near Jonesboro.
According to a report, Devonte Stanback, 28, of Wynne was the driver of the vehicle when it left the roadway and traveled up a ditch embankment. It hit a utility pole and a brick fence, then went airborne and hit an apartment complex, coming to rest on the yard.
Stanback, Darian Nauder, 24, of Conway and two minor children were injured in the crash, but Julianna Valle, 21, of Farmington was killed. The names of the children weren’t released.
Another report said Richard Bailey, 58, of Little Rock was killed in a one-vehicle wreck about 10:30 p.m. Friday on I-530 at the 11 mile marker in Saline County.
The report said Bailey was northbound in a 1999 Buick Regal when it hit the cable barrier on the left side of the roadway. The Buick then went off the roadway and hit two large trees.
Inclement weather was cited in a five-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on I-49 in Washington County in which two pedestrians were killed and a third injured. A passenger in one of the vehicles was also injured.
The five vehicles lost control on the north end of a bridge near West Fork. Francisco Vallecillo, 28, and Carlos Garcia, 31, were pedestrians near the roadway who were struck and killed as the vehicles came off the freeway. Both men were from Fort Smith.
Freezing rain and snow had been falling and roads were icy at the time of the crash, according to state troopers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.