A grant and a partnership with another agency led to a sizable food donation to the United Way of Boone County.
Kay Fulton, United Way board member, said United Way executive director Debbie West Stewart had been quietly working behind the scenes to find ways for the United Way to help people in the communities the agency serves during the coronavirus pandemic.
“She has been successful in procuring some grants to help bring local small businesses and local non-profits some relief,” Fulton said.
Through a $20,000 grant from the Blue and You Foundation, along with a partnership with one of the agencies the United Way Serves — the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas — they were able to bring four truckloads of food to Boone County.
The food, which also consisted of fresh produce, was delivered to Winkler Logistics and distributed to the back pack programs at Harrison and Lead Hill, the Boone County Senior Center, the First Baptist Church of Valley Springs, First Assembly of God Church of Harrison, Good Neighbor Food Cupboard of Diamond City, Mercy Mall of Harrison, the Newton County Christian Food Room of Jasper, the Newton County Senior Center, Ozark Share & Care and Pete’s Pantry in Harrison.
Fulton explained that the United Way used the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas because they have more bargaining power to acquire food and they also are accustomed to food distribution.
