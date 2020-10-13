Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson said a second man has been arrested in connection with burglaries and stolen property recovered last week, some from a residence on Windsor Drive in Harrison.
Roberson said 31-year-old Lakota Williams was arrested last Friday on charges stemming from the investigation.
Roberson said investigators were working on theft cases when they were supplied with a picture from a game camera that showed Williams on the property that had been burglarized over the previous four months.
The house contained personal effects, but no one lived at the residence.
The probe led investigators to a residence in Everton where Williams lived. Some allegedly stolen property was located there, Roberson said.
That led investigators to a residence on North Spring Road in Harrison, then finally to the residence on Windsor Drive where 40-year-old Jerod Matthew Smith lived. He had already been arrested on drug charges from the Harrison Police Department.
Roberson said the remainder of the stolen property was located on Windsor, along with several other stolen items from different burglaries from around Boone and Marion counties. Also located in the residence on Windsor Drive was marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, LSD and mushrooms, along with currency which is believed to be involved in drug trafficking.
Records show Williams faces charges of unlawful transfer of stolen property to a pawn shop and two counts each of residential burglary and theft of property with bond set at $100,000. He was also still being held in the Boone County Jail on Harrison Police charges with no bond amount shown.
Smith’s bond was set at $30,000 on Harrison Police charges and theft by receiving, records show. He was also still incarcerated Monday.
