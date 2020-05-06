EDITOR’S NOTE: This is 12th in a series of articles honoring area valedictorians and salutatorians.
MT. JUDEA — Mt. Judea High School Highest Honors will be awarded to Audrey Campbell, Pearl Harrison and Alexander McCutcheon.
Audrey is the daughter of Mary and Richard Campbell. Pearl is the daughter of Quinnell Land and Paul Vail; Dwight and Susan Harrison. Alexander is the son of Jerome McCutcheon and Renee McCutcheon
• What event, or who encouraged you to reach for this goal of honors graduate?
Audrey: Both of my older sisters.
Pearl: I strive to do the best in whatever I do and with the encouragement of family and friends, it was possible.
Alexander: My parents were the main inspiration for me to reach my goal of being at the top of my class.
• What was your favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school?
Audrey: Playing basketball.
Pearl: I always enjoyed the creative aspect of art class in elementary and high school.
Alexander: Archery was my favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school. Even when I was not doing well, I was still having fun. Going to the State Tournament in Hot Springs with most of my class is an experience I still cherish, even though it was eight years ago.
• How has technology benefited your education?
Audrey: I have taken classes I wouldn’t have been able to in my small school.
Pearl: Technology is an ever-advancing tool. Having a library at the touch of a keyboard, quick response in communication and more options of classes made available to a small school are a few of the many benefits.
Alexander: Technology has been a key part of my education for many years. After writing about a paragraph, my hand will usually start to cramp up. Computers and phones allow me to work faster and more effectively. Technology has also allowed me to take courses that were not available at my school. Due to the advancements in technology, I was able to take courses in foreign languages, more in-depth training towards my major of computer science, and allow me to be a completer in photography, after the on-campus program ended.
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Audrey: You should always work hard and try your best. Also just take your time and have fun because it goes by so fast.
Pearl: I would recommend doing as much as possible because high school years go by faster than you can imagine. Make those memories and take those classes, even though the exhaustion and stress might make you question your decision.
Alexander: I would tell them to never give up. It sounds cliché, but it really is the best way to better yourself and strive to learn.
• What are your future plans?
Audrey: I plan to pursue a career in the medical field.
Pearl: I plan to further my education, beginning at North Arkansas College and continuing at a larger institution.
Alexander: I plan to attend Arkansas Tech University as a computer science major and take a minor of mathematics. After that, I hope to obtain a job related to it.
