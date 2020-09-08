LITTLE ROCK — State officials announced Tuesday that some Arkansans will qualify for an additional $300 per week in unemployment assistance, but it will be doled out slowly until the source of funding is more static.
At a daily press briefing Tuesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said state Commerce Secretary Mike Preston would talk about the plan.
“We are ready to send this compensation out,” Hutchinson said. “It will be one week at a time and that is because it is not clear of the funding stream for this additional pandemic assistance from the federal government.”
Hutchinson asked Preston to explain how people can access the first week’s assistance “and then hopefully that will be followed by additional weeks.”
Preston explained that the new Lost Wages Assistance Program is a result of President Trump’s executive order to make $300 a week available using FEMA funds in place of the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation that expired July 25.
Preston said the system that had to be created for the plan is live and letters will soon go out to those people who are collecting unemployment insurance benefits and are eligible.
Anyone who is receiving state or federal unemployment benefits of $100 or more a week can qualify for the plan, as well as those collecting $132 a week under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
“Those who are unemployed due to disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic is another qualifier for the $300,” Preston said.
The executive order starts with the week ending Aug. 1.
“We’ve been approved for that week of Aug. 1st and we’ll work with our counterparts at the federal government going forward as funds become available and are released to the state we will make those funds available,” Preston said.
Applicants must certify that their unemployment is a direct result of the pandemic, Preston said. The funds can be accessed through the current source through the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services or call 501-907-2590.
Preston said the statewide unemployment rate has dropped to 7.1% since the height of the pandemic. The state has seen a drop in seven consecutive weeks in continued unemployment claims.
Before announcing that there had been an additional 294 positive test results received over the previous 24 hours, Hutchinson said Arkansas has joined a multi-state purchasing coalition to buy larger volume of antigen tests with rapid results.
The state Health Department worked with the procurement team and the state will use $4 million in CARES Act funding to buy 120,000 antigen tests.
Hutchinson said those tests will be used in local health units, as well as 10 college health centers and selected community testing sites with a goal to make them available from October through end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.