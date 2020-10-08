A multi-jurisdictional effort looking for stolen property at an address on Windsor Drive led to four people in custody Wednesday afternoon, at least one of whom faces numerous drug charges.
Boone County Sheriff’s Capt. Bob King said the department had been investigating a series of burglaries.
A chain of events led to a search warrant execution in Everton on Monday, King said. Another was executed earlier Wednesday on North Spring Road, then finally the one on Windsor.
Harrison Police officers and the HPD’s Special Operations Team assisted with the warrant on Windsor, along with the 14th Judicial Drug Task Force.
HPD Sgt. Matt Odom said that although the warrant technically was for stolen property, officers did find drugs in the basement of the residence where Jerod Matthew “Matt” Smith, 40, lived. His mother and a disabled sister live in the upper portion of the house.
Smith was arrested on suspicion of possession of LSD, psychedelic mushrooms and methamphetamine with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, as well as felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, Odom said.
Online records show Smith faces similar charges, along with aggravated assault on a household member, in Boone County Circuit Court. He is set to appear for a pre-trial hearing on those charges on Nov. 4.
King said Smith will face a charge of theft by receiving after a motorcycle reported stolen out of Taney County (Missouri) was recovered Wednesday.
King said two female subjects were arrested at the Windsor location on outstanding arrest warrants and another male subject was arrested on suspicion of theft, but detectives were inventorying recovered merchandise, conducting interviews and determining how those subjects fit into the case on Thursday.
None of those individuals had been booked into the Boone County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.