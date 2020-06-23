DIAMOND CITY — Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson said an investigation of a series of burglaries in Diamond City led to the arrest of four juveniles.
From April through June, investigators looked into a string of burglaries that included the Sugar Loaf Marina and three separate residences.
Property reported stolen included alcohol, cash and two utility terrain vehicles, Roberson said.
One of the UTVs was recovered in a remote area of Diamond City and evidence collected from it led to the arrest of one male juvenile.
That juvenile led investigators to the location of the other UTV and follow-up investigation led to the arrest of three other juveniles involved.
Roberson said the investigation was turned over to juvenile authorities for a decision on criminal charges.
The sheriff urges everyone to lock their vehicles and residences.
“If you witness any suspicious activity, Sheriff Roberson urges you to call the Boone County Sheriff's Office,” a statement said.
The BCSO phone number is (870) 741-8404.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.