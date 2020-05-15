EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final installment in a series of articles honoring area valedictorians and salutatorians.
Harrison High School is honoring four students as Highest Honor Graduates — Caroline Cecil, Marion Grobert, Toby Lefebvre and Grace Strode.
Caroline is the daughter of Steven and Stephanie Cecil.
Marion is the daughter of Corinne and Jonas Groberg.
Toby is the son of Summer and Tim Lefebvre.
Grace is the daughter of Mandi and Lance Strode.
• What event, or who encouraged you to reach for this goal of Highest Honor Graduate?
Caroline: I have always had a mindset of working my hardest to be the absolute best version of myself that I can be. Not only does that go for school, but also in all of the sports that I played as well. I pour my heart into things that I love, which is my education and sports.
Marion: I have always had a competitive nature and my parents encouraged me to do my best at everything I do. I never set out to be Valedictorian, but in the 11th grade, I realized that if I kept working hard, it was an achievable goal.
Toby: My parents always taught me that I could achieve whatever academic goals I set for myself. They always had my back.
Grace: My sophomore year, I made a personal goal to graduate high school with a 4.0 GPA. Many of my friends told me that it’d be hard. After watching the valedictorian of senior class that year, I was inspired to follow in the footsteps of men and women who set an example and showed me that what I wanted was possible.
• What was your favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school?
Caroline: My favorite extracurricular activities from elementary school would probably have to be sports, PE, recess. Anything that involves being outside, because that is what I enjoy most.
Marion: I participated in several activities like flag football, soccer, softball, basketball and piano. I would have to say learning to play the piano was my favorite.
Toby: Back in middle school in Florida, there was an Anime Club where we learned to draw characters and talk about our favorite shows. It was nice to have a place where I could connect with people with a shared interest.
Grace: My elementary school had a jump rope team that would compete with the other schools. I was a Double Dutch pro ...
• How has technology benefited your education?
Caroline: Technology has been so beneficial to my education because I have taken a majority of my concurrent classes online. I would never have had the chance to go into my freshman year of college with 18 hours already finished without the ability to take online courses.
Marion: Technology allowed me to finish the last month and a half of my high school education at home. It also allowed for John Krasinski to DJ my own personal prom.
Toby: Technology has made a massive impact on my education. As well as giving me access to a vast amount of learning platforms. It’s helping me now more than ever, allowing me to continue my education even during these tough times.
Grace: Technology has allowed me to take classes that our school doesn't offer and given me endless resources to research careers and colleges.
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Caroline: A message I would give to all freshmen would have to be: Live every moment of your high school days to the fullest. Ride on the homecoming float, sit in the student section, hit the dance floor at prom, cherish every game you play. These are the best days of your life and you never know when they could be taken away from you, just like they did from us.
Marion: I would tell an incoming freshman to believe in themselves and that they are capable of more than they realize.
Toby: Be prepared for many unexpected circumstances, and know that with enough effort they can all be overcome.
Grace: I would tell them to go ahead and take the classes they are scared of and take in every opportunity to participate in a field of interest.
• What are your future plans?
Caroline: Next fall I plan on going to UCA to major in nursing. I have a long-term goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.
Marion: In the fall I will be attending Mississippi State University to study industrial engineering.
Toby: I plan to pursue astronomy at the University of Arkansas and join the search for new discoveries among the stars.
Grace: I plan to attend the honors college at The University of Arkansas to major in biochemistry. My focus is in pre-med to eventually open a family practice clinic in the Harrison area.
