North Arkansas Regional Medical Center is looking at a $5.1 million shortfall for the months of March and April.
The NARMC board of directors meet Tuesday, April 28, for their monthly meeting via Zoom software.
NARMC vice president and CFO Ken Pannell reported to the board that the hospital is taking actions to help with the shortfall.
“We have 33 furloughed employees and 10 taking unpaid leave of absence. An average of 49 are taking paid leave time off and other groups that are taking reduced hours or unpaid time off,” Pannell said. “This is saving the hospital about $284,000 a month.
“But it is taking additional staffing to operate the screening stations, the COVID-19 24-hour call center, a physician clinic call center, the drive through screenings and the incident command center. Those expenses add up to about $241,000 a month,” he said.
Pannell reported profit and expenses were tracking on schedule before March 15. Since the month of April still had a few more days, they projected what the numbers would be so the board and the community would know where things stand.
“We put together a projection based upon all the data currently available. Admissions will be 39.7% below prior year and surgeries will be 74.4% lower than prior year. Clinic visits are 65.5% below prior year. Obviously COVID-19 is having a significant impact on our volume,” Pannell said.
The projected net revenue shortfall for April will be $3.3 million. Adding March creates about a $5.1 net revenue loss because of the volume decrease, Pannell said.
“Absent of any governmental money, we will be recognizing the $5 million impact,” Pannell said. “We are hopeful we will see some positive impact from different governmental agencies to offset these losses. We are still trying to get more information on how these funds will be allocated and the impact they may have for us. We are seeking all the assistance we can.”
Vince Leist, NARMC CEO/president said, “We are doing all we can to keep our staff employed and covered by health insurance during this time. We really appreciate the $500,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Commerce. I really appreciate all of our elected officials and the NWEDD, and Quorum Court for their recommendations for that funding. I received an email that we should have that funding soon.
“I realize we are just one hospital out of hundreds who have furloughed staff, and even one of our partners who furloughed 300,” Leist said. “It’s ironic that we have to lay off staff members when we have a health care crisis going on.
“I just don’t think the federal government realized what would happen when they asked hospitals to stop elective surgeries,” Leist said. “The $100 million allocated for hospitals was not near enough.”
“I’ve worked in several places and this is the team I would want to have to go through a crisis like this. They are highly educated and trained and this is a leadership adventure,” Leist said. “We are doing OK. The doctors are supporting us, as well as the surgery teams and patients. We have the best people around. And Debbie Lowery is the person who keeps us all glued together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.