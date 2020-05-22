The city of Harrison plans to join the Boone County Quorum Court in an effort to help fund the Boone County District Court Probation Office.
The Harrison City Council’s resource and Policy Committee will propose an ordinance to add $5 to all fines collected in Boone County District Court to supplement the probation office.
The quorum court passed its ordinance earlier this month. It states, the district court judge shall immediately order fines to reflect a $5 increase on all county fines and will direct the district court clerk to transfer the increase amount to the chief financial officer of the city of Harrison to be placed in the Probation Office account to be used to supplement the cost for operations.
Tagged on to the end of the ordinance is an emergency clause. "It is found by this court that since revenues and fees collected have been hampered due to the coronavirus and other difficulties, it is necessary to establish the $5 increase in fines immediately to ensure funding will continue and to allow services of the Boone County Probation Officers to go unhampered. Fees collected in April of 2020 were $3,300 in comparison to fees collected in March, 2020, that totaled $11,000. Therefore, an emergency is declared to exist and this ordinance shall be in full force and effect from the date of passage and approval."
The full city council meets in regular session Thursday night, May 28, at which time the ordinance is expected to be presented.
