EDITOR’S NOTE: This is 13th in a series of articles honoring area valedictorians and salutatorians.
Bergman High School has announced their Distinguished Highest Honor Graduates, all ranked equally. They are Kourtney Alverson, Cole Helton, Caroline Jackson, Dalton Rowe, Brooklin Taylor and Hailey Wilson.
Kourtney is the daughter of Michael and Kathy Alverson.
Cole is the son of Cricket and Jamie Helton.
Caroline is the daughter of Dr. Corey and Christina Jackson
Dalton is the son of Kevin and Heather Rowe.
Brooklin is the daughter of Brad Taylor and Amanda Nicholas.
Hailey is the daughter of Amanda Sullivan and David Wilson.
• What event, or who encouraged you to reach for this goal of honor graduate?
Kourtney: My mom and dad with friends and family have always told me that I could do anything I set my mind to do. They have pushed me and encouraged me to do my best with everything. I wanted to make them and myself proud, so I worked hard for this goal.
Cole: I heard about the potential honor from my counselor Sandra Todd and my best friend Dalton Rowe convinced me to do it. Ever since my freshman year, I had worked hard to get a GPA over 4.0 and did as many advanced classes as I could take to obtain this honor.
Caroline: When I was in middle school, I decided to pursue becoming a distinguished highest honor graduate because I realized the first step toward pursuing my college and career goals was to work as hard as I could in high school.
Dalton: n/a
Brooklin: I encouraged myself to reach for this goal because education is very important to me. I wanted to challenge myself to receive this accomplishment.
Hailey: I made this a personal goal my freshman year so that I would have something to strive towards and keep me working hard to not give up.
What was your favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school?
Kourtney: In middle school at Yellville Summit I was in the CATS club and that was my favorite.
Cole: My favorite was PE. I loved playing all the little competitive games. My favorite was dodgeball.
Caroline: Ballet
Dalton: n/a
Brooklin: P.E
Hailey: n/a
• How has technology benefited your education?
Kourtney: Technology has made it easier for me to research topics, turn things in faster and even do schooling while away from the classroom.
Cole: n/a
Caroline: Technology made it easier to communicate with our teachers and we had access to more information through the internet. Technology also made it easier due to the effectiveness of completing work with word processors and such.
Dalton: Technology has allowed me to have a world of information at the press of a button. Many of the things that I know have been learned from research.
Brooklin: n/a
Hailey: n/a
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Kourtney: Get involved as possible. Work hard from the beginning, and don’t take their time for granted. I would tell them to enjoy the time they are given in high school because before they know it, they will be a senior and wish they had more time with friends and teachers. I would tell them to enjoy their time in the clubs and sports they enjoy so much.
Cole: n/a
Caroline: Don’t wait to get serious about your grades and your future. Things start to count on day one of your freshman year.
Dalton: Make sure you keep your grades up in the beginning of your high school career, because it is very difficult to raise your GPA at the end.
Brooklin: n/a
Hailey: Set goals and don’t be afraid to carve your own path and future out who YOU want to be. This is your life, not your peers’.
• What are your future plans?
Kourtney: I plan to attend College of the Ozarks and obtain a pre-med degree and then attend medical school to become a pediatrician.
Cole: I plan on attending North Arkansas College for an associate’s degree in pre-engineering. After that I will transfer to a four-year college or start my career, as I have chosen.
Caroline: I’m attending the University of Arkansas in the fall to major in poultry science, with plans to go to veterinary school afterwards.
Dalton: I plan to attend Oklahoma State University for our years to double major in aerospace and mechanical engineering. After that I plan to become an aerospace engineer for either NASA or Lockheed Martin.
Brooklin: My future plans are to attend North Arkansas College and graduate there with my RN licenses and work at a Children’s Hospital.
Hailey: My plans are in God’s hands. Currently, I will attend College of the Ozarks next fall and work toward the family studies and social sciences degree.
