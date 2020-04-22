EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth in a series of articles honoring area Valedictorians and Salutatorians.
JASPER — Emma Helmuth and Emily Burnett are the High Honor graduates, while Emma Lewis, Delaney Cox, Ariana Morgan and Taylor Ricketts are the Honors graduates at Jasper High School.
Emma Helmuth is the daughter of Chris and Christina Helmuth. Emily Burnett is the daughter of Bruce and Sharon Burnett.
Emma Lewis is the daughter of Jeff and Jennifer Lewis. Delaney Cox is the daughter of Shawna and James Clement and Mike Cox. Ariana Morgan is the daughter of Russell and Dora Morgan. Taylor Ricketts is the daughter of Rachael and Skip Ricketts.
• What event, or who encouraged you to reach for this goal of honor graduate?
Emma Helmuth: I went to my first graduation ceremony as an elementary student and I was completely bored. However, once I saw the Valedictorian speak, and after having her significance explained to me, I completely changed my perspective about school. From then on, my goal was to overcome my incredible shyness and become a confident public speaker. I consider speaking at my own graduation ceremony to be the ultimate proof of fulfilling my childhood goal.
Emily Burnett: I have never specifically striven to be a high honor. I have always simply strived to do my best. I guess it just happened … what can I say?
Emma Lewis: My parents have always encouraged me to work hard in all I do, so that is what I did.
Delaney Cox: My parents always told me to do the best that I can and to push myself. Always push myself even when I want to give up.
Ariana Morgan: My parents encouraged me to do the best I can. I am where I am today because of them.
Taylor Ricketts: My dad was Valedictorian his senior year and I thought it would make him proud if I had some type of honor my senior year.
• What was your favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school?
Emma Helmuth: When I lived in Illinois, I loved being involved with the Home Buddies program at my elementary school. At the beginning of the year, everyone was paired up with a resident of the local nursing home, and each month we would make cards and go visit them. I loved hearing my Home Buddy’s stories about her childhood, and to this day, I remember her and her stories.
Emily Burnett: My favorite was shooting bow and arrow and horse showing (pony western pleasure and slow gaited). I remember my dad set up Styrofoam animal targets on our eight-acre property and my whole family would take our bows and go through the course like Lord of the Rings. I also remember one year I made the finals in the state horse show and I was the youngest competitor in the slow gaited class.
Emma Lewis: My favorite extracurricular activity I did in elementary school was gymnastics.
Delaney Cox: When I was in elementary school my favorite extracurricular thing was pee-wee basketball!
Ariana Morgan: I always loved basketball and 4-H.
Taylor Ricketts: My favorite was either reading, band or recess.
• How has technology benefited your education?
Emma Helmuth: Technology has enabled me to take a multitude of college classes and graduate high school with 21 college credit hours already completed. I have also been able to continually stay ahead in my high school courses. Without technology, I never could have taken my education so far.
Emily Burnett: Technology has given me the world at my fingertips. Any time I have a question or am curious about a topic, I can find extensive information in a matter of seconds.
Emma Lewis: Technology has benefited my education by allowing access to resources and material that would otherwise not be available. Technology has given me the ability to reach out to teachers, even when I’m not at school.
Delaney Cox: It has made things so much easier! I feel like I have more control and access to the things I need.
Ariana Morgan: Technology has allowed me to further my education through Northark. Without it, I wouldn’t have gotten a jump start on college.
Taylor Ricketts: Technology has allowed me to grow up in a society that is always advancing. I know how to do many things that require technology, and it’s going to keep advancing.
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Emma Helmuth: I would tell someone to take advantage of concurrent/college credit classes and business classes. Even if you never plan on going into the business field, those classes will give you valuable insight on a multitude of skills including; managing money, interviewing, and technology. Also, I would say that you should read novels by Steinbeck and Orwell, and plays by Shakespeare. This trio will greatly develop your critical thinking
Emily Burnett: When you see injustice, you should stand strong for what you believe is right.
Emma Lewis: Focus on academics and extracurriculars. Try to be the most well-rounded student you can be. Invest your energy into things that will benefit you.
Delaney Cox: I would say don’t take things for granted. Live everyday like it could be your last. Take things seriously and don’t procrastinate.
Ariana Morgan: Do your best and enjoy it as much as you can. Go to the games, spend time with your friends, and soak it all in because before you know it, it will be over.
Taylor Ricketts: Always say “yes” to things. Don’t be worried about events or too scared to hang out with someone. Just do it, and I promise you won’t regret it.
• What are your future plans?
Emma Helmuth: n/a
Emily Burnett: I plan to attend North Arkansas College and get a trade degree.
Emma Lewis: I plan to attend college to major in a business or marketing related field. After receiving my bachelor’s degree, I plan to apply for law school to receive my Juris Doctorate.
Delaney Cox: I plan to go to college and get a degree in business.
Ariana Morgan: I plan to further my education at Northark seeking my associates in accounting. I hope to one day, open my own business in Newton County.
Taylor Ricketts: My future plans are to move to New York and live with my best friend and get a well-paying job up there. After we get some money, both of us plan on moving to Ireland.
