The Economic Recovery Task Force met for their third meeting last Wednesday via conference call and internet software.
Convention and Visitors Bureau director Matt Bell reported, “Sixty percent of our restaurants will remain closed until Phase 2. The 33% occupancy rate really limits their profitability rate and they are just going to wait,” Bell said. “I’m surprised to report that 47% are planning to be open for inside seating. Some national chains are waiting on corporate approval. I know that doesn’t add up to 100%, but we’re getting there.”
Bell said, “I’ll post a list of those restaurants later in the week, so we don’t overwhelm them. There is quite a learning curve here and I know people are excited to get back inside, but we don’t want to run into a disaster.”
Bell also reported hotels and lodging businesses are accepting reservations, except from the areas deemed as “hot spots.” “The authorities have the ability to add to that list of hotspots as needed. But they are so excited to begin to book reservations again,” Bell said.
Main Street businesses
Joan Bell is the chairman for the Main Street Businesses subcommittee. She reported, “This group is such a broad team. We are moving forward with opening, but some are utilizing a slower approach. They have had such success with curbside business.”
The group of salons in her committee were prepared to open for business last Wednesday, but got some last minute additional requirements at 7 p.m. Tuesday. “The Department of Health added some additional requirements that sent all the business owners scrambling to be able to comply.”
Some of the additional requirements were questions to ask clients that had been worded differently than previously stated. Some were supplies they didn’t keep on hand. Most owners told Bell they would be compliant to the best of their ability and be fully compliant as soon as they found the additional PPE.
Bell said her group had talked about the Harrison Daily Times’ matching grant program and they were very appreciative.
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Bob Largent added that he was grateful for the newspaper and mentioned a local radio station had also agreed to help local businesses.
Nonprofit subcommittee
Bill Kneip reported they had received 26 responses from their survey. “Most churches replied they are following guidelines as best as they can. Some reported funding for the equipment needed for service adjustments was a problem as well as people from the congregations without internet access.”
“As far as reopening buildings for church services,” Kneip said, “there are two camps. One who is fearful of opening and the other is ready to go.” He said there is a lack of PPE for churches and some are getting very creative with every-other-pew social distancing. Most plan to funnel people in one main door.”
Government Committee
Valley Springs Mayor Terry Crow said their City Hall was still closed to walk-ins. “We might open on Monday,” he said last week, “just not sure yet. The main store in our area said they have not seen a drop in business.”
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson reported, “We are looking forward to getting 170 employees back to work on Monday. While the building has been closed, we’ve painted the first floor and are proud to have the public see the changes.”
He also said major projects are on schedule. The new city hall and public safety building are on track, as well as the Highway43 and Highway 65 projects. The Goblin Drive design work is on schedule as well as sidewalks for Capps Road. “We are fortunate we didn’t lose a lick on these projects during the shut-down,” Jackson said.
“People have asked me if we are going to be policing the social distance and face masks rules,” Jackson said. “We have the authority to enforce the directive, but the city is not an enforcement agency.” He mentioned he had been shopping with his mask on, and some people looked embarrassed they didn’t have a mask on.
Several committee members continued to mention it and urged the public to comply with the face mask and distancing directives so the virus doesn’t escalate and the community doesn’t have to quarantine again.
Jackson looks forward to the next in-person City Council meeting to be held in the JPH Center at the College. “The JPH Center has plenty of room for us to distance ourselves and I’m excited to get everyone back together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.