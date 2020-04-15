Boone County Regional Airport in Harrison will receive $69,000 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday. The act, signed into law by President Trump on March 27, includes $10 billion in funds to be awarded as economic relief to eligible U.S. airports affected by the prevention of, preparation for, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Tuesday's announcement by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award $51,307,856 in airport aid to 76 airports in Arkansas to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency. This historic grant funding is part of the CARES Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide relief to American families, workers, and businesses.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said Chao.
This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
The FAA encourages airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current public health emergency. Airport sponsors should work with their local FAA Office of Airports field office on the application and grant-agreement process.
The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the federal share to 100% for grants awarded under the fiscal year 2020 appropriations for Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and Supplemental Discretionary grants. Under normal circumstances, AIP grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs. Providing this additional funding and eliminating the local share will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances.
The FAA will use a streamlined application and grant-agreement process to make this funding immediately available for critical airport needs. The funds will be available as soon as the airport sponsor executes a grant agreement.
The CARES Act provides new funds distributed by various formulas for all airports that are part of the national airport system. This includes all commercial service airports, all reliever airports and some public-owned general aviation airports.
Boone County Airport manager Judy McCutcheon said she learned of the grant also on Tuesday and received instructions on how to apply for the funds. There will be a conference call with officials at the FFA Southwest Regional Office on Wednesday, she said.
The airport's revenues have been affected by fewer aircraft fuel sales, fewer passenger boardings and fewer automobile rentals during the pandemic, McCutcheon noted. The money may be used to cover those lost revenues. There is also some discussion that the money can be used to fund an airport project.
McCutcheon hoped she would have more of her questions answered Wednesday. She will make a full report to the airport board when it meets in regular session Tuesday, April 21.
