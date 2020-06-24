Citing historically low interest rates and building costs that have leveled and are predicted to gradually fall over the next two years, Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said, “There’s not a better time to build, nor a better time to borrow.”
He made the remark near the end of a special council meeting Monday night held to introduce to the public the proposed Public Safety Building project and to explain how a franchise fee fund will be used to finance a bond issue to pay for it, so there will be no need to ask voters to pass a new tax. In breaking down cost estimates for the 35,915-square-foot building, City Chief Operations Officer Wade Phillips said the mayor has directed the city’s administrative staff to limit costs for it right at $8 million.
Those staff members include Phillips, Chief Financial Officer Luke Feighert, Fire Chief Marc Lowery, Police Chief Chris Graddy and Information Technology director David Wilson.
The special-called meeting was held at the Fellowship Hall of Real Ministries, located across the street from City Hall. About a handful of people sat in chairs spaced 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing per protocols during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Council members Joel Williams and Wayne Cone were absent.
Jackson opened the meeting telling the timeline of the project. In January 2019, he assessed the need for a new location for the city to operate from citing the current city hall building had become obsolete and unable to meet the city’s needs. He had his eyes set on the Durand Center building that was being vacated by North Arkansas College due to a mold infestation. But that building was bought by Harrison businessman Jeff Crockett who rehabilitated the building’s tower and took ownership of the Durand Center.
The mayor and the staff then researched other alternatives and last August struck on the idea of building a facility to house the fire department and city inspection and permits division, police department and administrative and operations offices including the water/sewer office, the mayor’s office and a larger meeting room for the city council. The building site would be five acres of city-owned land on Industrial Park Road where Fire Station 2 and a softball field are now located. Over the past six months, meetings have been held with architects to develop a plan, which has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but allowed time to focus attention on financing the project.
The current city hall building was built circa 1950. Since then it has been flooded and blown apart. It survived the May 1961 flood and the 1979 natural gas explosion that destroyed the then Allied telephone building behind city hall where Windstream now does business. The city building was never officially condemned, the mayor noted, but it is held together in some areas with bolts and cables.
Wilson said the building was not originally wired for the electrical needs of today’s computer and data connection networks. He showed photos of a patchwork of bundled wires and cables hanging out of the walls and ceiling. He said the system works, barely.
Lowery said the fire station has several safety issues. One being that the firefighters’ residential area is on the second floor making them vulnerable to hazardous fumes from the fire engines parked below them. Public access to inspection and permit offices requires climbing a steep staircase. That issue prompted Lowery to seek rental space elsewhere in town. The bays are also overcrowded with equipment. It cannot meet future needs, he said.
If a new station is built, the current station would be minimally staffed until a small new station could be built at another location in that part of the city. The city would continue to operate Station 3 at the airport, Lowery said responding to council members’ questions.
Graddy said the police department has been operating out of the same amount of square footage since he worked there as a radio operator in 1987. However, staff has more than doubled. Space and safety are his concerns for his staff. Prisoners enter the station via a rear alley that could serve as an ideal location to ambush police officers. It is also open to the weather. Most detention facilities have a sally port, a secure, controlled entry way. Even the Newton County Jail has one, he said.
The department has one holding cell in a location near where staff members work. The proposed building would provide three such cells suitably located. More offices, an evidence room, an interviewing room and even a squad room would be provided by the new building.
The new building would be located behind Station 2. A fifth bay is being considered for additional equipment.
Architectural drawings were set up in the room showing the building’s floor plans and exterior views. Feature of the building include the main entrance, lobby and water payment office. There will not be a drive-through, Feighert pointed out. Council’s chamber would be large with the ability to expand if attendance by the public warranted it.
An architect’s rendering shows the building to be of modern design and materials. The land which lies along Dry Jordan would be raised about four to five feet in elevation. The design of the building would allow additions to be built when they are needed.
Feighert explained the proposed building’s square-footage was broken down for the fire, police and administration. Administration was allocated 19%, police department 38% and fire department 43%.
Each department is responsible for paying for its share of space. That would be $1.6 million, $3.1 million and $3.2 million respectively. The general fund has enough money to pay the full $1.6 million for administration. The fire department and police department have saved public safety tax dollars in their funds and both currently have enough money for each to make a $1 million, plus, down payment.
The city’s bond attorney and underwriter propose that franchise fee bonds be used to finance a loan repayment over 10 years. It could be expanded to 12 years. This would not require voter approval.
Feighert said that is what he likes about the plan. He said he has worked for the city eight years and the city has been able to raise cash reserves over $1 million. “That’s outstanding to be able to do that in a town our size,” he said.
A resolution and an accompanying ordinance have been prepared that lays out the financing plan. The ordinance only has to be read one time for passage.
Both will be presented formally to the council at its next regular meeting on Thursday night, June 25. It will also be held at the Fellowship Hall of Real Ministries at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.