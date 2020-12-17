The Harrison Board of Education voted Tuesday night to approve a recommendation to pay substitute teachers an amount Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt said was the highest of all schools in the O.U.R. Cooperative.
In November, Pratt reminded board members that the state minimum wage will increase in 2021. Harrison currently pays $75 a day for substitute teachers, but the minimum wage increase would mean the district should pay $80 a day.
However, in an attempt to attract subs at Harrison, he recommended paying them $90 a day. Substitute teachers are in short supply during the pandemic as some teachers are forced to quarantine after exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Pratt explained in November that the certified personnel policy committee would have to approve the proposal.
Pratt said Tuesday night that the matter went before the PPC. Committee president Tony Foster was present Tuesday night and was asked for comment.
“The committee was supportive of your proposal,” Foster said.
Board member Jon Burnside asked Pratt how the proposed rate would compare to other area schools.
“It will put us at the highest paid position in the co-op at this time; the highest paid sub pay in the co-op” Pratt said.
The board unanimously approved the recommendation. The new rate will take effect when school starts again Jan. 4.
The board also met in executive session, then returned to open session and took action on Pratt’s recommendation to hire:
• Rhonda Tollett as extended resource at the High School to replace Stephanie Barr effective Jan. 4. The board approved Barr’s transfer to Life Skills at the High School to replace Joanna Blakley effective Jan. 4
• Sheri Borders as special education paraprofessional at the Middle School to replace Lori Payne effective Jan. 4.
The board also voted to accept retirements at the end of the 2020-21 school year of:
• Sandra Tennyson, family consumer science teacher at the Middle School.
• Lynn Holmes, library media specialist at Skyline Heights Elementary.
• Teresa Caudle, teacher at Skyline Heights.
• Connie Mooney, teacher at Harrison Kindergarten.
