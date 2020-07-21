LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that he has been “encouraged” by law enforcement response to the face mask directive that took effect Monday and he hopes the mandate will achieve the goal of reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Hutchinson announced the mandate last Thursday. It requires that people wear a face mask in indoor and outdoor settings where it’s not possible to maintain a 6-foot social distance that has become commonplace in response to the disease.
But some people have resisted, claiming that the mask mandate infringes on their constitutional rights. Some law enforcement agencies have also showed some resistance to the directive.
At a Monday afternoon press conference, a reporter from Northwest Arkansas told Hutchinson that the Benton County Quorum Court is considering a resolution reaffirming the Bill of Rights. Hutchinson was asked to comment on that and the law enforcement agencies who have shown a reluctance to enforce the mandate.
Hutchinson said he believes in and stands for the Bill of Rights.
“But, whenever you’re simply in a public health crisis, asking people to take a step to protect one another; that’s what you have to do whenever you’re in a public health crisis,” the governor said.
He said the mandate is being implemented in a reasonable way and for the most part he has been pleased with law enforcement’s response.
“Certainly, you have some that have expressed their opinion on the matter,” Hutchinson said. “But, by and large, they’re law enforcement officers. They don’t pick and choose as to what law they’re going to enforce, generally. They enforce the law. Now, they always set priorities. I recognize that, but I’ve been encouraged by law enforcement and they understand that they have a role to play in education and reminding people and I think they will produce good results.”
The governor said the point of the directive is to increase the number of people who wear face masks to protect other people.
“The mandate should achieve that goal and I have some confidence in that,” he said.
Hutchinson began his remarks Monday by talking about his father, who he said worked hard on the family farm. He said his father taught him, by example, that neighbors help neighbors.
“I think that’s what farming really represents here in this state is a lot of individual enterprise, but also a lot of helping neighbors and strength for the community,” he said. “And I think that is relevant today.”
He made mention of a new logo in front of which he stood Monday — Together for Arkansas. He said helping neighbors during the pandemic is wearing a mask.
“It still surprises me as to how many people think wearing a mask is about protecting yourself and it’s really about helping your neighbor,” the governor said. “It’s about being together as a state and simply working together to try and get through this pandemic, this challenge that we face. And I think that you’ll see from the statistics today that we still have a lot of work to do.”
On Friday, 648 new cases were diagnosed and 771 on Saturday. Sunday saw an additional 695 new cases and Monday’s results showed 699 new cases. That gave the state a cumulative total of 33,927.
Dr. Jose Romero, acting Secretary of Health, said there were just over 7,100 active cases with 121 in nursing homes and almost 1,100 in prison units. The remainder are in the community at large. Active cases are the cumulative cases less those who have recovered or died.
