Arkansas Entergy is in a transitional phase replacing old mechanical and digital meters with new advanced ones. The process will begin for Harrison on Jan. 4, 2021 and be concluded by May 22, 2021.
Entergy senior communications specialist, David Lewis said, “The new meters will provide an accurate reading of electricity used. Once everything is operational, the meter will send data to the office every 15 minutes and this information can be viewed online by the customer.”
A spokesman said, “We have studied the costs and benefits of advanced metering. We believe this system will reduce some of our current meter reading and operational costs, benefits that will be delivered to the customer to offset some of the costs of this investment. This system will enable us to provide new products and services to our customers that will enable you to reduce your monthly bill and manage your energy usage more efficiently.”
“In some instances, in the transitional phase replacing the old with new meters, some customers are seeing their bill jump temporarily. There are a variety of reasons for this, but usually the meter is ‘truing’ up the account,” Lewis said.
There are times when the company has to estimate the usage and the rare occasion where a human has mis-read the meter. The new meters will provide an accurate measurement of electricity used.
“The old mechanical meters tend to get gummed up and run slower. So that meter has been under measuring the use of electricity. Unfortunately with the new meter, the bill may go up when it registers accurate usage. But there is a silver lining. The customer had been paying less for their electricity probably for an undetermined amount of time,” he said.
Lewis said after the transition, once the meters are in place, there are very few problems. The new meters do a good job and do what they are designed to do.
“I have not heard of any mistakes being made by the new meters. It’s just a computer talking to a computer,” he said.
The new meter will also improve the ability of Entergy to identify power outages more quickly and accurately so crews can respond quickly.
Lewis said the company has not issued any shut-off orders during COVID-19. “But after the pandemic, if someone doesn’t pay their bill after several warnings, the office will be able to turn off the power without having to go to the house. After the customer has paid the bill, the new system allows for the power to be turned back on quickly instead of waiting for a man and truck to have time to go to the home.”
“I don’t know why anyone would not want to take advantage of the benefits of the new meters, but if they choose not to participate, there is a one-time administrative fee of $63.50 and then an additional monthly fee of $21.80 to cover the expense of someone coming to the house to read the meter,” Lewis said.
Statewide, Arkansas Entergy has already installed 360,000 new meters for residential and business customers. Nation wide, most utility companies have already installed the advanced meters.
Entergy Arkansas is working with contractors to install the advanced meters across the state. Contractors will have a badged I.D., uniform and automobile cling displaying the Entergy logo.
When the company is ready to install the new meter, Lewis said a worker will ring the doorbell. If someone is home they will let you know the power will be out for 10-15 minutes while the meter is being replaced. If no one answers, they will replace the meter and be on their way.
The cost of the new meters have already been figured into a customer’s bill so there is not an additional charge to participate. Since January 2018, the bill included a small amount to recover the costs in preparation for upgrading to the advanced metering infrastructure, including the meters and communication system. The savings in the operational costs will be used to offset some of the new system costs. Over time, Entergy believes the potential benefits will far outweigh the overall costs of meter deployment.
For additional information visit energyfuturearkansas.com/ or call (800) Entergy.
