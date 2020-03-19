Bob Largent, president and CEO of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, announced thisweek the expansion of ADC Manufacturing’s fence accessory/component manufacturing facility on North Industrial Park Road in Harrison.
The company’s recent 6,300 square foot addition brings 10 new full-time positions to the facility and includes installation of a PVC fence pipe production line which was relocated from a sister-facility to Harrison, a press release said. The new equipment lines are physically located within ADC’s present footprint and a newly constructed building will become their warehouse. ADC is in the process of recruiting these new associates with their local partner, Peoplelink Staffing.
ADC has been part of the Harrison community for over 50 years and was formerly known as Anchor Die Casting. Today, the business is part of Merchants Metals, one of the largest fencing manufacturers and distributors in North America, the release said. The Harrison plant currently employees 50 full-time employees, both production and staff, several of which have over 20 years’ longevity with the company.
“Our Harrison team has been at the forefront of quality products and services for years, and their productivity made this expansion possible,” said Kathy Slay, the company’s plant manager. “This project underscores our commitment to our customers and our community here in Harrison. We firmly believe we can and will grow the business even more in the months ahead by taking on the challenge of manufacturing new products here.”
Largent added, “Working with ADC is a pleasure. Kathy and team are smart and focused on product quality and thus it’s no surprise to us that Merchants Metals made the decision to grow its operations right here in Harrison.”
Craig Campbell, president of the Boone County Economic Corporation, echoed Largent’s sentiments, saying, “ADC’s outstanding product quality and workforce expertise led to the new operations here. This means so much to our manufacturing base locally.”
Merchants Metals LLC is one of North America’s largest fencing system manufacturers and distributors, the company said in a statement. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company has manufacturing facilities located in Houston, Texas; Statesville, North Carolina; Harrison, Arkansas; and Mexicali, CP, Mexico, as well as 35 strategically-located distribution facilities across 26 states. With over 600 associates, the company offers the industry’s largest selection of premium quality fence product solutions for industrial, commercial, high-security and residential applications. Visit www.merchantsmetals.com for more information.
