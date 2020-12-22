LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that even though hospital capacity is currently sufficient, the state will partner with Baptist Health Systems to “build out” additional hospital bed space.
Hutchinson said that while the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased significantly, the number of hospitalizations has not gone up at the same rate.
Even though he had authorized an additional eight beds to be used in the state Veterans Hospital, the governor said only two had been used. So, hospital capacity has been able to handle the current case load.
“But with 25 more [hospitalizations] today, we don’t know what the rest of December is going to be like,” he said Tuesday. “We don’t know what January’s going to be like because we don’t know what Christmas is going to be like.”
There was a spike in cases after Thanksgiving celebrations and there could be one after the Christmas holiday as well, so the state needs to be prepared to respond as needed.
So, Hutchinson said he had authorized construction of two alternative treatment centers, one in Little Rock, the other in Van Buren to create more bed space in partnership with Baptist Health.
That will provide 124 additional beds, some of which will be ICU beds. Use of that additional space will be managed through the COVIDComm system to place COVID-19 patients in the appropriate treatment center.
The project will cost $7.4 million, but the governor hopes FEMA will fund 80% of the cost and the remainder coming from previous appropriations to the state’s emergency management team.
Even though it will take some time for construction and renovations, Hutchins said it seems prudent to him to be prepared for what January might hold.
“It is my hope that we will build this out and we will not have to utilize those beds for COVID patients,” Hutchinson said.
Baptist Health CEO Troy Wells, who also serves on the COVID-19 Winter Task Force, said officials are looking at other options for enhanced care, but the partnership with the state is a start.
One of the sites will be on the Baptist Health campus in Little Rock. The space will be converted to hold 50 beds and it should take four to five weeks to complete. Work started last week.
The Van Buren location is also a Baptist Health facility that is licensed for more beds than it currently holds. Work on that facility could take six to eight weeks, but it will be done in phases so that some bed space will be available sooner if needed, Wells said.
