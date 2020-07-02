The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has announced that it won’t seek reimbursement from taxpayers in the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District for money the agency spent permanently closing NABORS landfill as part of a Pulaski County lawsuit.
ADEQ took over permanent closure of the landfill after the solid waste district defaulted on bonds sold to finance purchase of the landfill. It was closed in 2014 and there were still environmental concerns.
Special language inserted in the 2014 General Assembly appropriations bill for ADEQ allowed the agency to spend money from the Post Closure Trust Fund to close a landfill. But it also allowed the agency to seek reimbursement of that money from commercial and residential property owners in the six-county solid waste district.
ADEQ had estimated it spent about $16 million closing the landfill. Part of the $18 fee charged to property owners under the receivership was to go to ADEQ for that reimbursement.
Money collected for 2017 and 2018 property taxes has been put into a special account maintained by the bond trustee, Bank OZK, until appeals of lawsuits filed regarding the fee have been resolved.
However, the bond trustee filed a motion last week to have that money, about $2.4 million, deposited in the Pulaski County Circuit Court registry. Judge Tim Fox granted the motion and all parties involved in the case were ordered to file claims against that money within 30 days.
The order said interested parties include the solid waste district, the plaintiffs in the six lawsuits challenging the fee and ADEQ.
On Tuesday, ADEQ deputy chief counsel Michael McAlister filed the agency’s answer to the court order.
In the answer, McAlister noted that during the 2020 General Assembly Fiscal Session, the 2020 ADEQ appropriations was amended to remove the special language inserted in 2014.
“The comments from the amendment’s sponsor made it clear that the members did not support ADEQ’s participation in the Receiver’s plan for recovery of closure costs,” the motion said.
So, the agency informed the court that it would not assert any claim against the $2.4 million in the Pulaski County court case.
But the agency didn’t completely close to door on future action.
“Whether or how ADEQ may pursue alternative or future cost recovery efforts from the District remains an open question, as does whether or how the District may ever have the financial wherewithal to meet its ongoing and future obligations as owner of the landfill,” the motion said.
