Mayor Jerry Jackson said some fond words about the three city council members who will not be returning after Dec. 31.
Chris Head, Heath Kirkpatrick and Linda DeWald will not be returning to the council as their terms expired. Kirkpatrick was absent from the last regular meeting. DeWald attended the meeting via the internet. Head was present at chambers with the other council members who wore face masks and sat at least 6 feet apart of each other.
Jackson presented Head with a plaque in recognition of his time of service on the council.
We have had a council that was engaged, Jackson said. Of the three outgoing members he commended them for their attendance.
He called DeWald a personal friend. “We go back many years. She has been so involved in so many things. She has the big heart. I am so thankful for her.” He invited her to come by his office to get her plaque. “I can’t thank you enough for everything you have done,” he told her. He added, “I have worked with her on several projects. She is a warrior.”
“It’s been an honor,” DeWald responded.
Kirkpatrick was ill and unable to attend the night’s meeting, Jackson said.
“He’s my favorite pastor, when he is the only pastor in the room,” the mayor joked. Kirkpatrick served two terms on the council and is now going on to serve on the Boone County Quorum Court. “Good luck with that, Heath. Heath has been wonderful. Thank you, Heath.”
Of Chris Head, Jackson said, “I think we can all say we really have the utmost respect for Chris. He is one who will stand his ground no matter what. I think we have seen a good example of that over the last several meetings this year. Thank you,” he said as he invited Head to come and receive his plaque.
