Harrison Police say two adults and three children suffered injuries from a three-vehicle wreck about 8 a.m. Thursday at Main Street and Central Avenue.
According to a police report, Amber M. Madison, 21, of Harrison was southbound in a 2006 Pontiac G6 on Main approaching the traffic signal on Central with 30-year-old Danny Bartlett and three children ages 5 to 6 months as passengers.
Teresa L. Halsted, 62, of Harrison was westbound on Central in a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, while Stacey S. Mills, 41, of Jasper was behind Halsted in a 2008 Chevrolet Blazer.
According to the report, Madison approached the signal, didn’t see it had turned red and continued through the intersection.
The report said Madison’s front bumper hit the passenger side door of Halsted’s vehicle. The impact caused the Jeep to spin 180 degrees and hit Mills’ vehicle in the front bumper.
The report said Madison, Bartlett and the three children were taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center for treatment of suspected injuries.
The report also said Madison was found at fault for failing to stop at the red signal.
