The Arkansas Education Association and Gov. Asa Hutchinson don’t necessarily agree on the method in which to start school in a couple of weeks.
AEA president Carol Fleming told state lawmakers Monday it is unsafe for schools to return to in-person learning as Arkansas continues to struggle to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The AEA Return to Learn Committee created the school reopening matrix to guide any decisions about the upcoming school year. The committee is made up of educators from across the state who have used their own expertise, along with guidance from health professionals to create the guidance, a press release said.
Fleming asked state lawmakers to join the AEA’s call for education officials to make a conscientious decision to keep children, educators and our communities safe by beginning the 2020-21 school year with virtual only instruction.
“While we agree in-person education is the best thing for students, moving kids and educators in and out of school based on isolation and quarantine protocols will be too risky and too disruptive to the teaching and learning environment,” Fleming said. “Let’s work together to maximize the next two weeks to ensure that we keep students and educators safe, and prepare for a new way to deliver education and support until we can get this virus under control.”
Fleming also shared a set of principles and expectations that the AEA believes must be met to keep students, educators and communities safe once conditions allow for a return to in-person learning. Those recommendations include:
• The health and safety of students, educators and our school community must be central to all decision making regarding plans for the 20/21 school year.
• Medical experts should advise when we open schools, but educators must decide how we open schools.
• All educators must be provided with the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure safety while in school settings.
• School nurses or medically-trained designee should be provided a clear plan of action when children present symptoms similar to COVID-19. The plan should include quarantine instructions, updated emergency contact information for each student, any reporting requirements, and protocol for preventing contact with other medically fragile students and educators.
• Districts should create special protocols for students and educators who are at higher risk from COVID-19.
• Districts should develop protocols for classes with high exposure risks like music, chorus, band, etc. to include possible reduction in class sizes or relocating to larger areas to allow for increased social distancing.
• A quarantine area should be established and set up in each school to be used at the direction of the school nurse.
• Hand sanitizing stations should be available throughout each school, central office, maintenance facility and transportation areas.
• To reduce contact exposure, educators should rotate classrooms instead of students changing classes. If not possible, a procedure for sanitizing desks between classes should be established.
• Student desks should be face forward to prevent extended face-to-face contact. Plexiglass should be installed between students’ desks to protect everyone from exposure, when possible. Small groups and circles in elementary grades should make sure to keep socially distanced while interacting as a group.
• All meetings should be done remotely when possible to limit the amount of exposure. This includes staff meetings, department meetings, IEP meetings, and parent-teacher conferences.
Districts should employ additional nursing staff to design, review and implement safety protocols.
• Any district personnel with medically documented underlying conditions who are designated to perform duties that may cause them to come in direct contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 should be allowed to opt out of performing these duties without penalty or punishment.
At a press briefing Monday afternoon, the governor acknowledged the AEA’s position of starting school virtually.
“We’re having the opposite approach, which is, let’s start school in-classroom instruction, let’s do everything we can to be successful and if we have to adjust down the road in individual school districts, we will do that,” Hutchinson said. “It’s a difference of approach. I think that the approach we’re taking as a state is good for the students. We’re trying to put in all the measures necessary to give teachers confidence.”
Hutchinson said that given the letters and other forms of communication he gets from teachers that he understands their concerns regarding safety.
“But I know the schools are doing everything they can to make it a safe environment and that’s the direction we need to continue to go,” he said.
