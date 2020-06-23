JASPER — In an ongoing assessment of needs to strengthen Jasper's economy, child daycare services are considered a must. Other than public schools, Head Start and ABC learning centers limited to only preschool children meeting strict federal and state guidelines respectively, there are no other public or private child daycare providers located within the town. That is about to change.
Jasper Mayor Jan Larson connected with the Jasper School District, state Sen. Breanna Davis and US Sen. Tom Cotton's office to tackle this problem faced by working parents in Jasper and surrounding communities. They have been relying mostly on day care providers within their families or transporting their children to childcare centers in Harrison or other towns in which the parents work.
With the assistance of legislators and the school district, the Jasper Elementary School was able to secure a program through the international Save the Children program.
Jasper School District's assistant superintendent Dr. Candra Brasel explained how the literacy-based program was found and how it will work.
Dr. Brasel said she created and distributed a survey to get feedback from area residents. When Cotton's staff and Davis visited, Mayor Larson brought the information to their attention and asked for their assistance. "Sen. Davis is the one who actually got the information about Save the Children and forwarded it on to us."
A team from the Save the Children organization recently went to Jasper and visited with Brasel and elementary principal Kim Liggett. The organization provides a similar after school program at Mountain View. "They could tell we were on board and committed to provide literacy focusing on reading and to provide a safe place after school," Dr. Brasel said.
Jasper will offer the after-school program for children in kindergarten through 6th grade. The Jasper School District Board of Education elected Michelle Martin and transferred certified staff member Kelsey Engle to be the coordinators for the Save the Children and Early Steps to School Success programs.
The Early Steps to School coordinator will work with children ages birth to 5 and provide assistance in the home focusing on literacy including giving the family books to read aloud. The coordinator will also work closely with preschool and Head Start programs in house by organizing book exchanges and reading aloud to the children. This will be a year-round program serving a minimum of 20 families. The program will include parenting classes.
Brasel noted this program will work hand in hand with the county's partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
A space on the Jasper School campus has not been designated for the after school program at this time, Brasel said. However, its format has been decided. There will be three rotations in the two-hour program. After the children arrive, they will wash their hands, settle and get acclimated. There are three 30-minute rotations. Two of them are literacy rotations each having a different focus. The third rotation is called the Healthy Choices rotation. During this time the children will get a healthy snack, do some fitness activities and focus on health and wellness topics. "So the kids are in three different stations for the day. We will hire two literacy tutors and a Healthy Choices coordinator."
Save the Children will provide about $142,000 to pay salaries and purchase supplies for a minimum of 30 children.
School Messenger will be used to provide more information about these new programs. Families may choose to send their children to Jasper to take advantage of them, Brasel said.
Brasel, who will take over as superintendent July 1, said it will be her ultimate goal to provide after school programs on all three campuses, if not through Save the Children, but other funding sources because it is important for families to have safe childcare. She also said it is another way for the school district to provide intervention for students who are not reading at their grade level.
