Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was in Harrison on Tuesday for a roundtable discussion with law enforcement and public officials and she got an ear full about spoof phone calls.
Rutledge has been on a tour around the state visiting each county and asking officials what they see as problems. She said that when she hears the same complaint often enough at such meetings, she knows it’s a statewide problem. She opened the floor for questions and comments.
Harrison School Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt first asked Rutledge what could be done about drivers passing school buses that are stopped with lights flashing. He said he was concerned about children possibly being hit by a moving vehicle.
Rutledge said she wasn’t certain that stronger laws would make the difference, but that stronger enforcement might help. She said in some cases, she thinks people don’t care enough, but that might change with enough citations.
Then, Pratt asked Rutledge what her office could do about the spoof calls everyone receives. They show up as a local number, but then turn out to be a telemarketer or someone trying to gather personal information.
Pratt’s question was met with polite laughter and Rutledge said that reaction was normal — it’s the No. 1 complaint she hears all around the state.
She said the bright spot in addressing the issue is that the state legislature has made the law forbidding those calls a felony, rather than a misdemeanor.
However, those incidents are very hard to prosecute because the majority originate from a location outside the United States.
Rutledge said officials are working with phone providers to begin blocking such calls as she thinks the technology exists or is very close.
She likened those calls to a relay race. They are bounced off numerous towers and systems from the origination point. However, if not all those systems keep the full identifying information attached to those calls, the “baton” might be dropped and they can’t be tagged and blocked.
Harrison Police Captain Shane Reece asked Rutledge to clarify the law on openly carrying firearms. He said he knows her formal opinion is that open carry is constitutional in Arkansas, but police are still sometimes challenged on the law.
Rutledge said she has indeed opined that open carry is legal according to the law. She said her personal opinion is that it’s sometimes not advisable.
For instance, a private business owner can choose not to allow firearms in the business. A person who is openly carrying a gun could be cited for criminal trespass if they don’t comply.
A person who appears to be suspicious and is openly carrying a gun could also be challenged by police. She said it’s legal in most places, but the carrier should also know there are possible consequences.
“We’ve just got to use common sense,” Rutledge said.
HPD Sgt. Mike Toland, the school resource officer supervisor at Harrison Schools, told Rutledge that vaping is a problem in schools.
However, some students are beginning to bring vaping devices with a solution containing THC oil, the active ingredient in marijuana that makes the user high.
The law addresses minors in possession of alcohol and gives authorities the option of suspending a minor’s driving privileges until they are an adult, Toland said. But there is no such provision for minors in possession of a THC solution.
Toland said he thought that if authorities were given the options of suspending driving privileges or something similar might change the minds of youth.
Rutledge said that was a good idea. However, the vaping issue didn’t reach the “boiling point” until after the 2019 legislative session had ended and that would be a question for lawmakers.
The governor could call a special legislative session, but she wasn’t sure there would be enough support to even pursue the issue.
Rutledge said she thought education will be even more important — liquid methamphetamine and phentanyl will soon be on the way. Some parents might not realize what a big problem it is or even be able to identify a vaping device.
Although some devices look like USB drives, she said kids these days don’t use those drives anymore and save everything to the cloud. So, thumb drives and other strange devices should be questioned.
Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy asked Rutledge to address some mental health issues.
Graddy said that in days gone by, people in a community who knew an individual wasn’t quite right could have the individual committed to a mental institution.
However, when people are taken to a mental hospital for treatment these days they might only be kept for three to seven days, then they are released and return home. Graddy said homeless people know the right words to say and they will get treated, out of the cold or heat. They can’t afford to pay for their health care, so the people who do have health insurance are forced to pay for it in the long run.
Rutledge said not putting people in long-term mental institution came from a past U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding human rights. She said it would probably take another case argued before a different Supreme Court to reverse the matter.
