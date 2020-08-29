Shane Storz, president/CEO of Air Choice One, flew into town with Patty Cliffe, travel consultant with Choice Travel Agency, to speak to the Boone County Regional Airport Board of Directors and make a very unique proposal before submitting their bid to the Department of Transportation on Monday, Aug. 31.
Storz wants to provide service to Harrison using his Beechcraft 1900C. The aircraft is a 19-passenger, pressurized twin-engine turboprop fixed-wing aircraft.
“We would like to be in Harrison,” Storz said. “We are proposing to come in and not just be your Essential Air Service airlines. We understand airports. We are proposing this aircraft as an operator because of the additional speed and altitude we can fly.”
Storz wants to be a broker for the EAS flights with the DOT and add an additional 10 seats as a charter flight with partner Choice Travel Agency.
“We’ve been working on this plan for more than a year. It’s unique. It’s ‘out of the box’ thinking,” he said. Storz plans to bid the 18 round-trip flights to Dallas (DFW) and add some additional flights to St. Louis, where their home office is located.
One of the pilots said that Southwest Airlines is trying to make St. Louis one of their major hubs. Another plus for St. Louis is all the connecting flights to Chicago and around the world.
Cliffe said her job would not only be to get people flying out of Harrison airport, but to bring people into the area. “With all the agents we have world-wide, it would be easy to educate them on the reasons why they need to come here,” she said.
Cliffe said with all the activities in this area, it would be easy to bring people to Harrison and sell the area as a destination. “You’ve got great hunting, fishing tournaments, spa facilities, the Buffalo River, Eureka Springs and Branson — all close by and easy to rent a car from Harrison to visit.”
As a certified full-service travel agency, she can also book hotels, car rentals and activities for clients. She explained that so many people are frustrated with the online only services of popular sites because they can’t find a human to speak to when they need to make changes or get refunds due to COVID-19.
“People are going back to dealing with travel professionals,” she said.
Storz said, “We developed this partnership because our company did not want to totally rely on the government and EAS contracts. We plan to grow. EAS helps everybody, but we are ready and looking for cities to partner with us.”
Storz said he plans for their proposal to the DOT to include $50,000 for marketing and at least $150,000 in fuel sales for the year.
“We are asking for two years to prove ourselves,” he said. “We will have some introductory $29 flights, but plan to average our fares around $39-$59.”
Air Choice One was started by Storz more than 41 years ago. “This partnership is a concierge service. As we utilize these services, our customers can feel the assurance and confidence knowing they will receive the best customer care and experience.”
Airlines have the deadline of midnight, Monday, Aug. 31, to submit their bids to the DOT. Then if desired, official presentations will be made to the airport board before it makes a decision. Then it is still up to the DOT to choose the airline they feel will be best for the area. Southern Airways Express currently has the EAS contract.
