The Boone County Regional Airport Board of Directors met Tuesday, July 21, and heard an update on the Balloon Festival, new pilots and found out it’s time to accept Essential Air Service bids again.
Airport manager Judy McCutcheon said Aug. 17 is the deadline for airlines to submit EAS bids. “The EAS contract with Southern Airways Express expires on Feb. 28, 2021, so the DOT has sent out the order to all the airlines to bid on the rights. We will make a decision after that.”
Skywest contacted her as a formality. “I haven’t heard from any other airlines yet, but as I scrolled Facebook I saw Air Choice One, based out of St. Louis, had a paid ad survey asking about flights to Harrison. The questionnaire asked if customers were happy with the current airlines, or would they prefer trips to St. Louis. They have bid every time, so I expect they will again,” McCutcheon said.
Board member Layne Ragsdale asked, “Didn’t we pick them last time?”
“No. We picked Contour four years ago. We renewed with Southern two years ago,” McCutcheon said.
Tom Benton, board chairman said, “Contour was the one the board chose.”
“But it didn’t matter,” McCutcheon laughed. “DOT is going to choose. But they make you feel like you have a choice.”
“Southern has been a blessing,” Ragsdale said. “Even if it wasn’t our choice.”
“Southern Airways Express has been wonderful,” McCutcheon agreed. “The DOT made the right choice for us, and we made the right choice two years ago when we renewed it.”
“I do know Southern is going to bid again. I know our load factor is one of the highest in the southern routes right now, after COVID. So that’s good,” McCutcheon said.
EAS is a program sponsored by the Department of Transportation which supplements the cost of tickets to get passengers from a rural airport to a major hub. The money to support this subsidy comes from taxes paid by foreign airlines when they fly over U.S. airspace.
In other news, McCutcheon said the FBO purchased 8,000 gallons of Avgas to provide a sale of aviation fuel for pilots. “The price is $2.82 a gallon. This is the cheapest avgas within a 180-mile radius,” she said.
In old business, the waterline project was approved by all parties involved last week.
The airport board discussed the scheduled Balloon Festival in September. “We had a meeting last week, and Matt Bell is almost ready to submit the plans to the Arkansas Department of Health to see if the event will be approved,” McCutcheon reported.
Sky Adventures plans to offer 10-minute discovery flights for up to two people for a total of $30 per flight, during the festival.
“Rotary is still making plans to host the sky diving event and volunteer with parking, etc. But since the majority of our membership is in the ‘at risk’ category for COVID-19, we will make a decision by this time next month to see where the virus is at that point,” Ragsdale said.
The hot air balloons plan to fly during the weekend. Training for pilots is still currently scheduled for Saturday morning, with the Patriot Parade and ceremony to honor veterans scheduled for noon with the A corn hole tournament has been scheduled for Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs, a formation flight team, will participate in the parade.
Board members agreed they hate to lose the momentum of hosting the event, but will have to wait and see if everything is approved by the ADH.
Flight instructor Caleb Green gave an update on Sky Adventures. “We have purchased a new tailwheel training airplane and will be offering tailwheel endorsements starting in August,” he said.
Green is also offering discovery flights for someone who is considering pilot training. “I had a nurse take a discovery flight and she loved it and was ready to pay her money right then for flight school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.