Newly elected chairman Lad Brooks called the Harrison Regional Airport Board of Directors meeting to order and they heard of the DOT’s deadline postponement for bids for the Essential Air Service contract.
“Midnight, Aug. 17, was supposed to have been the deadline for Essential Air Service bids,” Airport manager Judy McCutcheon said. “But one of the airlines, we don’t know which one, needed more time. So, they delayed the bid submission until midnight, Aug. 31.”
McCutcheon said she has heard from Air Choice One, Cape Air and SkyWest who want to talk to the board before they submit their bids to hear the direction the board is leaning toward for possible destinations.
Air Choice One is based out of St. Louis, Missouri. Cape Air is based out of the northeast and SkyWest is based out of St. George, Utah.
The board discussed the difference between the airlines, plane sizes and the cost of having TSA for certain size planes.
Board member Blaise Koch asked, “Why would they even be interested in bidding?” McCutcheon agreed, some of the services had never applied for EAS bids before.
There was a lot of discussion about possible destinations. McCutcheon told the board the Dallas flights with Southern Airways Express stay full and the only problem she hears is the trouble with trying to get a ticket.
Everyone agreed that’s a good problem.
McCutcheon said even though load factors were low for Memphis, they still had that option if they wanted. “We know Memphis is important to our FedEx travelers.”
Last week, Boutique Airlines had said cities could be switched if the board changed its mind. “They did say they were able to get a city approved for change within a week. But it still took several weeks to get the ticket sales going in the new direction,” McCutcheon said.
Having a midday flight to Dallas looked favorable to board members. “There is more freedom to make connecting flights if you have an early morning, midday and evening choices,” Koch said.
So, the possibility of asking the airlines to bid on 18 flights to Dallas was discussed.
“They will still write into their bids several choices that we can choose from …” McCutcheon said and several voices finished the sentence … “but the DOT will decide what we need.”
Four years ago, the board chose the bid of Boutique Air. But the DOT made the choice of Southern Airways Express.
“Southern Air was really a good choice for us,” McCutcheon said. “They have been excellent and provided great service. They pay their bills on time, purchase fuel from the FBO and have an excellent record.
“Just remember,” McCutcheon warned, “when these airlines make their presentations to us, they will say whatever we want to hear. Don’t believe everything you hear.”
The next regular meeting for the board of directors is set for Sept. 15. But since several airlines want to meet with the board before the proposal deadline, several meetings will probably be scheduled during the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.