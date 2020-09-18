Air Choice One made their presentation to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) at the Boone County Regional Airport on Wednesday. Air Choice One hubs are located in Chicago, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota; and Atlanta, Georgia.
Shane Storz, CEO of Air Choice One desires to make Harrison a destination city for world-wide travelers through his partnership with Choice Travel Agency.
Patty Cliffe with Choice Travel Agency said, “We want to bring people to you. The travel agency is considered to be a ‘host’ agency with world-wide agencies and connections instead of a brick and mortar structure. We can arrange any connectivity, hotel or transportation services — even dinner reservations or tickets to an event.”
Marketing expert Taylor Wood said, “If you chose us, we would have three full-time marketing specialists promoting this market. We offer discounts to teachers, FedEx and Walmart employees, and are working on a partnership for students. We have the Choice+ program that offers rewards for flying with us, a great website that is mobile friendly. Scheduling flights and check-in can be done from a phone, as well as purchasing travel insurance.”
Brian Kinsey works for the St. Louis Airport and promised, “We would promote your community in St. Louis. You are in the position to be a great destination market.”
Kinsey showed the 10-year numbers of growth for the St. Louis airport and said some connecting tickets are cheaper when a traveler connects through St. Louis instead of Dallas DFW.
He was also a big advocate for Southwest Airlines, who has more than 44% of the market for flights out of St. Louis. “They continue to add nonstop flights out of St. Louis to destinations around the world.
“We like to do ‘Pack Your Bags’ fun promotions to get people from Harrison to St. Louis, and St. Louis residents to Harrison,” Kinsey said.
“Our goal is to get you at least 8,000 boardings a year which would earn this airport $600,000 a year,” Storz said. “We’ve seen this happen for several of the cities we serve.”
Air Choice One proposes to fly with Beechcraft 1900C in a nine-seat configuration. The Beechcraft is a pressurized, twin engine turboprop plane. All proposals include nonstop round trips. The average fare to Dallas is $89 and $69 to St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.
According to the proposal:
• Option 1 is a proposal for 18 flights to Dallas (DFW).
• Option 2 is 12 flights to Dallas, and six to Memphis, Tennessee (MEM).
• Option 3 is 12 flights to Dallas and six to St. Louis, Missouri (STL).
Visit airchoiceone.com for more information about the company and existing service areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.