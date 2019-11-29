Boone County Regional Airport manager Judy McCutcheon recently told airport board members that a new interline agreement between Southern Airways Express and American Airlines has begun to show results.
“We recently had a family fly out of Harrison heading to Singapore,” McCutcheon told the board recently. “If someone flies from LA to Harrison their baggage is checked all the way through to Harrison. If you leave Harrison and continue your travels, you still have to go through security at DFW. Southern is very excited about this agreement with American.”
“Another benefit of this agreement,” McCutcheon said, “If Southern is delayed for some reason, and you miss your next flight on American, they will have to help you reschedule to another flight.”
In old business McCutcheon updated the board on the airfield pavement rehab project. She told the board they were painting the stripes on the ramps and hangar areas. A walk through was scheduled and the finishing touches will be taken care of when the weather warms up.
The board discussed the hangar development plan that will encourage businesses to lease space from the Boone County Regional Airport. An informational sheet was presented with minor changes in October and approved during the November meeting. McCutcheon is hoping to have the sheet added to the airport’s website or Facebook page as soon as possible. The board also discussed aviation publications where they could get the information to potential tenants.
McCutcheon reminded the board about the hangar access road. “It’s really been bugging me that we’ve only got enough grant money to pave a portion of it.” She told the board she called the state and would be meeting with them about a grant for the remaining amount. They told her that had not been done before, but to come on down and they would hear her idea.
She explained, “This project went to bid on Oct. 8, 2019, and returned a low bid of
$218,610 by Eaton Construction. This bid for contracted work was higher than the original construction estimate that was submitted with the original grant application. One of the main reasons for this is the asphalt price, which was nearly double the price paid for the terminal parking lot expansion project that we constructed last year under a separate ADA grant.”
McCutcheon later reported that the effort had been successful. In her request letter she had stated, “The original grant application maximized the amount of state funding available through the ADA’s 80/20 grant program. We negotiated a change order with the contractor to reduce base preparation and asphalt surface course quantities, resulting in a price reduction of $37,380. This will allow for approximately 500-ft of the proposed access road to be fully paved, leaving around 400-ft of roadway that would be left as a gravel base surface. The paved section will start at the intersection with existing highway. This construction scope is covered by the original 80/20 grant negotiated project budget.”
In the manager’s report, McCutcheon said the FBO sold 24,202 gallons of Jet-A and 1655 gallons of Avgas. FedEx Freight had 16 trips carrying 118 passengers and they purchased 8,568 gallons of fuel.
Southern Airways had a total of 326 outbound passengers to DFW and 131 to Memphis. The load factor was 68% and a completion factor of 100%. They purchased 8,657 gallons of fuel.
The question was asked if previous airlines had purchased this much fuel. McCutcheon said, “No, a typical month was only about 2,000 gallons. Southern Airways has purchased more than anyone.”
Visit boonecountyairport.com for more information on services available.
