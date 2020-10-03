Boone County Regional Airport manager Judy McCutcheon scheduled three training sessions so firefighters stationed at Fire Station 3, housed at the airport, could learn additional information in the event of an emergency plane landing.
“As an airport, it’s not something we have to do, but I feel like it is important and we host this safety session every couple of years,” McCutcheon said. She invited several pilots to bring their plane and explain the various features of the plane and how to extract pilots and passengers in the case of an emergency.
Last week, Tim Green, a plane mechanic for FedEx, showed the firemen the Gulf Stream Challenger 300. He explained that firefighters’ equipment will not go through one of the passenger windows. The best place to cut into that plane would be in the fuselage above the pilot’s area. He also warned if the plane has flipped, it can’t be cut through from the bottom. Green also explained the fuel is carried in the wings and holds a total of 2,000 gallons.
He also instructed the firemen how to open the emergency doors and not injure a passenger sitting at that seat. He also talked about the various extinguishing agents that would put out a brake fire.
Sid Brain learned to fly at the age of 25 and pilots a classic Piper Tri Pacer PA-22 built in 1958. He explained there are columns on both sides of the door where there are fuel lines. There is also a “back door” into the plane and a reserve fuel tank under the floor. He said the main part of the plane is fabric over a steel tube and can easily be breached. On his plane, the easiest way inside during an emergency is the windshield or breaking the glass on the doorways.
The third plane the firemen observed was a Beechcraft Baron flown by Bill Coleman. Coleman said most accidents happening at airports are from the pilot forgetting to put down the landing gear. Coleman has a family member who is a fireman and said, “I know you guys do extensive training all the time, and I appreciate you risking your life to help us.”
Coleman flew 33 years for American Airlines before retiring and said, “You can’t get through that windshield even with your special axe.” In comparing entry into the Baron, he said they would be able to chop through the windows of the Baron. “It will be extremely tough if the plane is upside down because there are so many heavy-duty cables and electrical wires in the belly of the plane.
Coleman told the group that in all planes if you see a red switch it has to do with fuel. He suggested they find the fuel and electrical sources first to turn them off. The Baron has two rubber bladders of fuel in each wing and he explained how they enter the engine and hold about 86 gallons per wing.
The morning crew from Fire Station 3 asked good questions and seemed to enjoy the different types of rescue and passenger recovery that would be required in the different planes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.