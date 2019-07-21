At a recent Rotary Awards Banquet, Boone County Regional Airport Board manager Judy McCutcheon was honored with a Community Paul Harris Fellow recognition for her outstanding work and dedication to the airport and advancement of the area. The airport board made notice last week.
“Congratulations to our airport manager, Judy McCutcheon, on her Rotary Paul Harris Fellow award,” board chairman Tom Benton said. “We love to embarrass Judy.”
McCutcheon said, “You guys really got me — I was surprised and can’t believe you were able to keep that a surprise.”
Board member Layne Ragsdale said, “We lie well.”
In new business, McCutcheon reported that Flight Standards District Office (FISDO) is sponsoring a First Responders Safety Course from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 22, at the airport.
“We are very excited to present this training to the first responders, fire departments and volunteer fire departments of the area. FISDO will show the fire fighters the best way to get into a cockpit and turn off a plane. We will have various models for them to work with, since they are all different,” she said.
“We have two Cirrus planes based on our field that have to be handled a different way in a fire,” she said.
The Cirrus planes have a built-in parachute pack that allows the whole plane to float to the ground if in distress. If a fire-fighter opens the plane in the wrong place the parachute pack can be expelled like a rocket if it hasn’t already been activated.
In other new business, the board was updated on the pavement rehab projection. Emery Sapp & Sons was awarded the competitive bid.
“We are waiting on the grant offer that should be complete in a few weeks, then we can approve it in our August meeting,” McCutcheon said. “We’ve worked with them before and they stayed ahead of schedule the last time.”
For the monthly airport manager’s report, McCutcheon said the FBO sold 21,811 gallons of Jet-A and 1,105 gallons of Avgas. FedEx Freight corporate travel had 13 trips carrying 76 passengers and they purchased 7,568 gallons of fuel.
Southern Air had a total of 310 outbound flights to DFW and 110 to MEM with a load factor of 84% for DFW and 47% for MEM. They purchased 7,797 gallons of fuel and had a completion factor of 98%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.