A couple of issues relating to face masks are set for discussion by Harrison City Council members Thursday night, but another issue that was thought over is set to return.
According to the meeting agenda, Mayor Jerry Jackson will present a resolution encouraging face mask use in public places, but there is also an ordinance that would require face masks in public buildings or even outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.
But there is no penalty assigned to the proposed law.
“People will not be required to wear a mask as a result of this ordinance,” Jackson told the Daily Times on Wednesday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson last week sent out a sample ordinance that municipalities could pass if so desired.
“This includes, but is not limited to, workplaces, retail stores, businesses, places of worship, courtrooms, jails/prisons, schools, healthcare facilities and other people’s homes,” the sample ordinance says.
The ordinance also says police would be available to educate people about the use of masks, but they couldn’t force mask usage.
Thursday night’s meeting is only standing council committees, so no vote will be taken on the resolution or ordinance that night.
But another issue will be the long standing barricades on Grandview and Crestview avenues behind the Meadow Park Plaza.
The matter has come before the council in the past, most recently before council committees in June.
The barricades were put in place about 20 years ago to protect the residential neighborhood from excessive traffic when the shopping center opened.
The Harrison Board of Realtors, which maintains an office near the barricades, requested that they be removed, but several residents in the area appeared before the council committees in June to oppose the idea.
After some discussion, committee members didn’t even move to take the matter to the full council for consideration.
However, the Board of Realtors has asked to be put on Thursday night’s agenda to address the request again.
The Resource and Policy Committee will also consider:
• An ordinance regarding engine braking.
• An ordinance abandoning an alley.
• Discussion of the second reading of an ordinance regarding salvage yard screening.
• Discussion of the third reading of a rental permit ordinance.
• Discussion of the first reading of an amendment to the city’s dog ordinance that would require dog owners to not allow their animals to defecate on other people’s property, including city property, without cleaning it up afterward.
• Discussion of the first reading of a franchise fee revenue bond ordinance.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the fellowship hall of Real Ministries across Spring Street from City Hall to allow more room for distancing.
Jackson said people will be required to wear face masks into the building. If attendance is low enough to allow for the 6-foot distance between people, they will be allowed to remove their masks. He said there is room for 25-30 seats at 6-feet apart.
