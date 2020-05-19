LITTLE ROCK — With more than 300 nursing home patients and almost 200 nursing home staff members testing positive for COVID-19, a move will start soon to test everyone in those facilities.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon that 110 more positive COVID-19 cases were reported over the previous 24 hours, bring the total to 4,923. The number of patients hospitalized from the disease rose by one Tuesday to 78 and two additional deaths brought the death toll to 102 so far.
So far, 325 nursing home patients and 189 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. There are no cases in 192 of the states 227 nursing homes. One case each was reported in 18 nursing homes. Ten nursing homes had between two and five cases, one had between six and 10 cases and six nursing homes showed 11 or more cases, the governor said.
But Hutchinson said the state plans on June 1 to begin testing all patients and staff in every nursing home in the state.
That will be about 50,000 tests in the month of June. Hutchinson earlier announced the state has set a goal to administer 60,000 tests in May.
