The city of Harrison has been fighting a false racist image appearing on social media websites and may have found an ally to help make some of the internet postings disappear.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said he recently viewed a broadcast of CBS 60 Minutes in which one of the segments introduced viewers to the HONR Network founded by Sandy Hook parent, Lenny Pozner, The HONR Network is a non-profit organization focused on protecting people from online abuse.
The organization has a website where information about it notes:
Pozner’s pursuit of hoaxers and harassers who targeted him and his family in the wake of the Sandy Hook tragedy has resulted in legal precedent that makes it easier for other victims of online abuse to seek justice in court.
Reporting hate and harassment to social media and internet providers is one of the network’s chief activities. “Quick removal limits the spread of misinformation and helps to protect victims, survivors, and their families.”
Jackson said he thought the organization might be able to aid the city and he contacted a representative of the organization.
After relating the city’s problem, particularly the posting on the internet last summer of a video that cast the community in a racist light, HONR Network, Inc., proposed an offer of providing five free hours of services. Jackson did not know what the services are.
Jackson said he discussed the matter with city attorney Grant Ragland and he drew up a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign a digital services agreement with HONR.
More information will be gathered and presented at the council’s committee meetings scheduled for Feb. 11 where the resolution will be discussed further.
(0) comments
