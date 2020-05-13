ALPENA — The Alpena School Board met Monday night to mainly take care of some personnel matters as the new school year approaches.
Superintendent David Westenhover told board members that he had reviewed contracts of primarily basketball coaches.
He said a standard teacher’s contract is 190 days. Westenhover recommended the board approve extension of the coaches’ contracts by 20 days to 210 days.
Westenhover was asked if the ball games the coaches attend at night would count toward those additional contract days.
The superintendent said coaches are given a stipend that covers night games as well as after-school and weekend duties. The coaches didn’t request the additional days on their contracts, but Westenhover said those 20 days would compensate them for work they’re already doing.
The board approved Westenhover’s request.
Westenhover then presented a proposal from the classified staff personnel policy committee that would address some employees’ salaries to meet the state increase in minimum wage.
The board approved the PPC’s proposal to raise salaries to match state minimum salaries.
Westenhover said Brittany Pennington, Cassie Lynch, Kali Carter and Larry McKinney had submitted letters of intent to resign.
The superintendent recommended the board approve those resignations, adding that teachers can submit resignations from their contracts up to 10 days after the last day of school.
The board approved the resignations.
Westenhover said he had some recommendations for replacement personnel, but the board voted to go into executive session to discuss them.
After about 45 minutes, the board returned to open session and voted to hire:
• Tabitha Thomas as a senior high math teacher.
• Star Martin as EAST facilitator and computer science.
• Heather Billups and Amber Smith as elementary teachers.
• Michael Smith as girls basketball and volleyball coach.
The board also gave Westenhover approval to explore a contract with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department for a school resource officer. He said he would report back to the board soon with results.
