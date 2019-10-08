ALPENA — The Alpena City Council is whole once again after it held its regular monthly meeting Monday morning at the new time.
The resignations of James Davis and Amelia Shook accepted in August left the council with just three aldermen. That constitutes a quorum, but if one of them were absent, the council wouldn’t have been able to conduct business.
That was one of the reasons the council voted last month to change meeting times from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. on the first Monday of each month. Alderman Chris Massengale had taken a new job and would be working at 7 p.m. those days.
Mayor Theron McCammond said he felt the new meeting time would oppress citizen attendance, although council member Becky Berryman felt the retired individuals who regularly attend council meetings would still make meetings.
Berryman was right as about a dozen residents showed up Monday morning.
Among those attending were four residents who showed interest in serving in one of the two empty seats. Justin Gattis, Ottis Morse, Rachel Nichols and A.J. Womack all turned in letters asking to be considered for the council seats.
The mayor said he had never been in the position of electing aldermen after resignations, but he said he was told the remaining aldermen had to vote.
None of the three council members voted in Gattis’ favor and only Massengale voted in favor of Nichols. Ronald “Cotton” Bailey and Berryman voted for Womack and the three were unanimous regarding Morse.
So, McCammond swore Morse and Womack into office and they took their seats at the council table, where they were immediately put into service.
McCammond presented the full council with the annual ordinance that sets property tax rates in the city.
The rate was 3.1 mills in the city and the new ordinance made no change to that amount. However, it had to be approved and in effect by Nov. 1 and would require an emergency clause to see it take effect immediately.
The ordinance that McCammond presented didn’t contain the emergency clause, so he asked financial adviser Lora Carter to print another one that did have an emergency clause.
Carter obliged and the council voted unanimously to set the property tax rate.
McCammond also explained that there have been complaints about the condition of Porter Road, which is a city street.
Massengale said he doesn’t live on Porter Road, but his family owns property in the area. As such, he had personal knowledge that the road has been a problem for years.
McCammond said it was in bad shape and will require some work to make true repairs.
He explained that is tilted in such a way as to make water runoff difficult. In addition, the road doesn’t appear to be crowned and there is no terracing for drainage.
McCammond anticipated it will require a bulldozer to make the road easier to navigate and that it might take about $2,000 or so.
The council asked the mayor to seek out some quotes and find out how much it will actually costs as long as the road is passable at present and doesn’t require emergency repairs.
McCammond agreed, but he also brought up repairs of crosswalk signals that might trump Porter Road. In the Wednesday edition, we take a look at that discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.