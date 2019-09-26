ALPENA — The Alpena City Council met in special session Wednesday morning and voted to change the date and time of regular council meetings, but not without a long discussion of how to do that.
The council has met in regular session at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month for years, long enough that no one present remembered when that started.
But Alderman Chris Massengale said he has started a new job that would keep him from attending those meetings. With two seats still vacant following the August resignations of James Davis and Amelia Shook, the council barely has a quorum to conduct business as it is.
The council was presented with a resolution that would change the time of meetings from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. on the first Monday of each month.
Mayor Theron McCammond questioned the origin of the resolution, the sponsor and when it was first read by the council.
Alderman Ronnie “Cotton” Bailey said he had just read it that day and Becky Berryman agreed. Recorder Roberta McAlister said she had written the ordinance.
“You’re already being real negative about it, as usual” Massengale told the mayor. He said he couldn’t attend regularly scheduled meetings and there was no ulterior motive.
McCammond said he had questions about it and needed them answered.
This is my opinion,” the mayor said. “To change it from the time to like right now, it’s oppressive to the public.” McCammond noted the lack of any audience members. “How many people are going to be able to make it?”
“About the same ones that come to the 7 o’clock meetings because the majority are retired,” Berryman said.
Massengale said the council must conduct business and with only three current members they must all attend.
McCammond pointed out that a resolution can’t amend the ordinance under which council meetings are held. The ordinance, adopted earlier this year, names the aforementioned time and date “unless otherwise announced.”
The mayor said another ordinance would have to be passed and would have to be read at regular meetings for three consecutive months unless passed with an emergency clause. But the emergency clause requires two-thirds of aldermen voting in favor and there aren’t even enough aldermen in office to meet that threshold. That could mean it would be six months before an amending ordinance would take effect, McCammond said.
Bailey said something would have to be considered. If only two aldermen can be present for meetings, no business could be conducted for six months and that was unacceptable.
Bailey was first to question the phrase “unless otherwise announced” in the ordinance. They decided to call the city’s legal counsel, James Goldie, to ask his opinion on that phrase. McCammond put Goldie on speaker phone.
“Well, that’s kind of open-ended,” Goldie told aldermen.
He said that the change could be posted in conspicuous places around town and advertised in the newspaper to achieve a temporary fix. Then, after the council is full again, it can make necessary moves to formally amend the ordinance.
The council agreed and the first regular meeting under the new schedule will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Officials also discussed the need to fill the two vacant seats. Bailey asked what it would require to find candidates.
McCammond said any interested Alpena resident could write a letter to that effect and come to the next council meeting.
“If you show up you’re liable to get put on there anyway,” McCammond said.
