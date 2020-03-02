ALPENA — The Alpena City Council voted to table the February police report at its monthly meeting Monday until an issue can be cleared up about what information should be included on it.
Police Chief George White submitted the report that showed the two officers worked a combined total of 127.5 hours in February.
The report said officers issued 28 speeding citations. One was for between 5-10 mph over the posted limit, three were for 11-14 over, 18 for 15-20 over and six more for 21 mph or more over the limit. Fifty-four warnings were issued for varied traffic violations and three arrests were made.
When the printed report was handed out, some council members noted that the report didn’t break down the number of warnings or citations each officer had issued as was requested at previous meetings.
White said that request amounted to a personnel review.
“I don’t feel that that’s right to bring to the council and public,” White told the council.
Alderman A.J. Womack said that information should be public record, but White suggested council members could get that information from court records if they want.
Council member Becky Berryman said past police reports had been broken down in that fashion, but White said he had no records of reports like that in his research of the last three years.
Womack said the council wasn’t asking the chief to do anything illegal.
“We’re not asking you to break the law,” Womack said. “We’re asking you to do the job the way that we would like it to be done.”
Mayor Theron McCammond asked White if he had conferred with Jim Goldie, the Harrison lawyer contracted to represent the city.
White said he had and Goldie agreed that such a report would be administrative, which is for the police chief to perform for individual officers.
Womack said the council wants to know how much each officer is working because the police force isn’t paying for itself and the court system is actually costing the city more than it collects
“Well, now, I’m glad you brought that up,” the mayor said.
McCammond said a police force is designed to protect and to serve, not generate revenue for the city.
White said citations are meant to serve as a deterrent to keep people from breaking the law. To ask that officers generate revenue would be a quota system and White said that’s not legal.
Womack said that the council doesn’t want a quota system, but members do want to make sure officers aren’t just sitting in their cars or in the office while on duty.
Berryman said previous officers used to make drug arrests on a routine basis, but she hasn’t seen that happen for some time.
White said there have been no specific complaints of drug activity. He also said officers have to have probable cause to ask to search a vehicle
Alderman Ottis Morse questioned White on warnings issued versus actual citations.
White said officers have discretion to issue either a warning or a ticket depending on each individual case.
Womack again stressed the previous officers had often seized drugs and that matter is of the most importance to the council.
“Well, the way I look at it, the mayor’s in charge of [the police], so it’s the mayor’s fault for not getting the drug stuff done,” Morse said.
The mayor asked council members if they wanted to approve the monthly police report, but Womack said he wanted to talk to the city attorney before making a decision. So, the report was tabled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.